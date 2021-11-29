Rashid Equestrian Club holds season’s sixth race

Listen to this article now

In the presence of the Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club (REHRC)’s High Committee, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the Vice-President of the Supreme Council for Environment and Deputy Chairman of the REHRC’s High Committee, His Highness Shaikh Faisal bin Rashid bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Club held the sixth race of the 2021-2022 season at its racecourse in Raffa, Sakhir.

Their Highnesses shaikhs, representatives of the sponsors, and equestrian sport fans also attended the nine-round race which was held over the cups of the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC).

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa was presented with the trophy of the GPIC Cup by Plant Operations Manager at GPIC, Khalid Yousif Al-Binali, following the success of “Cloud Drift”, from the “Gunners Racing” stable, in winning the ninth round.

Al-Binali also crowned owners Abdulla Fawzi Nass and Hadi Ibrahim Al-Afoo, the winners of the fourth and eighth rounds, respectively.