R&B launches its latest Festive Collection ‘Ramadan & Blessings’

R&B, a leading value & lifestyle fashion brand in the Middle East, has launched its latest Festive Collection ‘Ramadan & Blessings’.

Meticulously curated collections across women’s, kids and men’s wear makes R&B a one-stop fashion destination for the whole family.

Inspired by the Grace of Nature, a chic modest collection for women’s wear has come to life. From floral prints inspired by nature to luxe gold textured fabrics, the collection showcases a wide offering of elegant silhouettes & ensembles.

An alluring Kids’ wear range made with fine fabrics ensuring comfort along with opulent looks will make the little ones festive-ready.

A wide range of dresses and sets curated in a variety of plush fabrics provides day-to-evening fashion choices for girls whereas an engineered formal festive range ensures the fashion quotient is maintained for the boys.

A wide range of footwear, handbags & accessories is carefully designed to ensure it goes along with the apparel festive collections in order to provide a 360 wholesome fashion solution.

The collection is now available at R&B stores across GCC & also online at randbfashion.com. R&B Fashion currently has over 97 stores across GCC & India and is part of Apparel Group, the region’s largest fashion & lifestyle retail conglomerate.