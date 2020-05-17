Sunday, May 17, 2020
RCM donates food packets to labourers

RCM Distributes 500 Food Packets to Expat Labourers

On the occasion of the International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day, which coincides this year with the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) recently distributed 500 food packets to needy labourers in different parts of the Kingdom.

Held in partnership with the Migrant Workers Protection Society (MWPS), the campaign benefitted more than 1,000 needy expat labourers working in several plants and industrial establishments across Bahrain.

The distributed packets included essential foodstuff to help the labourers during the Holy Month. The move came to reflect RCM’s appreciation to the labourers on the occasion of Labour Day and to alleviate some of their hardship that is caused by the current extraordinary circumstances amidst the global outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which had a big toll on the international economy.

RCM President Mr. Khalid Mukhtar explained that the drive comes within the Club’s charity initiatives and activities aiming to help needy people of different categories in the Bahraini society during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Mr. Mukhtar clarified that the distributed packets included essential food items, such as rice, cooking oil, flour, grains, sugar, tea, milk and other personal hygiene materials and foodstuff.

“We have recently launched our annual Ramadan food box distribution initiative, which extends a helping hand to less-fortunate families across Bahrain, with the distribution of 1,000 boxes of food items. Our campaign to assist needy labourers falls in the same  line with our endeavours to help more people in distress throughout the Holy Month,” the President added.   

Previous articleBisB Supports Bahrain Polytechnic Students with Laptops
Next articleBREEF President Hails Decision to Postpone World Championship to Protect Participants’ Health

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

KHK Heroes Challenge joins Bahrain Red Crescent Society for Ramadan Assistance

Bahrain Red Crescent Society is a volunteer charity recognized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and part of the International Federation...
Read more
PR This Week

stc Bahrain hosts its first virtual staff Ghabga this Ramadan

stc Bahrain held its annual Ramadan Ghabga virtually for the first time this year, inviting their staff members to celebrate the holy month of...
Read more
PR This Week

BisB Supports Bahrain Polytechnic Students with Laptops

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), in coordination with Bahrain Polytechnic’s Student Services Directorate, is supporting students in need...
Read more
PR This Week

Sharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most...
Read more
PR This Week

ID Card eService Transactions Up 310% in 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced that ID card eService transactions have increased significantly in 2020 compared with last year. The spike follows...
Read more
PR This Week

Arab Bank Group reports first quarter 2020 net profit of $147.6 million

Arab Bank Group reported net income after tax for the first quarter of 2020 of $147.6 million as compared to $231.8 million for the...
Read more

MOST READ

National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus highlights measures taken to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Inside Bahrain
The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Industry Ministry launches campaign to distribute disinfectants

As part of its efforts to support the national endeavours, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince,...
PR This Week

RCM Distributes 500 Food Packets to Expat Labourers

On the occasion of the International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day, which coincides this year with the Holy Month of Ramadan, the...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Teach Entrepreneurship at an Early Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once I was having a conversation with my friend at his home over a cup of tea. My friend happened to be an entrepreneur...
Sports This Week

BREEF President Hails Decision to Postpone World Championship to Protect Participants’ Health

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced postponing the World Championship for a year after discussions through a video call with the Italian Equestrian...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Princess Sabeeka directs to pay debts of Bahraini women listed in (Fael Khair) initiative

Following the humanitarian stances and generous initiatives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in line with the dedicated national efforts...
Inside Bahrain

Justice Ministry launches new documentation, certification appointment system

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based appointment system for documentation and certification transactions. The service, to...
iGA

Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) Now Taking Your Enquiries on ‘Tawasul’!

Users of the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul will be happy to know that another government entity, the Urban Planning and Development Authority...
Tech

“UAE Storytime” Ramadan initiative gives life to story-telling through augmented reality

The Ministry of Education is launching a new learning initiative which relies on augmented reality (AR) to present a new style of storytelling. The Special...
PR This Week

Sharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most...
Inside Bahrain

Brazil and Spain co-winners of UNESCO King Hamad bin Isa Prize for the Use of ICT in Education

The co-winners of the 11th edition of the UNESCO King Hamad bin Isa Prize for the Use of ICT in Education has been announced. The...
PR This Week

Lions Club of Riffa joins the KHK Heroes Challenge

The Lions Club of Riffa is a registered charitable, nonprofit organization, serving the Bahrain community since 1995 through various charitable community food drives, blood...
PR This Week

stc launching AgileWAN in collaboration with NOKIA offering a complete managed SD-WAN service

As a world-class digital leader, supporting its business customers to embark on the exciting journey of digital transformation, stc Bahrain partners with Nokia to...
PR This Week

ID Card eService Transactions Up 310% in 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced that ID card eService transactions have increased significantly in 2020 compared with last year. The spike follows...
PR This Week

Indian Ladies Association donates to “Feena_Khair” Campaign

Indian Ladies Association donated BD501 to Feena_Khair, the national fundraising campaign to fight Covid - 19. The amount was collected from the members as part...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Bahrain Red Crescent Society

KHK Heroes Challenge joins Bahrain Red Crescent Society for Ramadan Assistance

stc virtual ghabga

stc Bahrain hosts its first virtual staff Ghabga this Ramadan

BREEF President hails tournement postponement

BREEF President Hails Decision to Postpone World Championship to Protect Participants’...

BisB Bahrain Polytechnic

BisB Supports Bahrain Polytechnic Students with Laptops