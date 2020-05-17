RCM Distributes 500 Food Packets to Expat Labourers

Sunday, May 17, 2020
RCM donates food packets to labourers

On the occasion of the International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day, which coincides this year with the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) recently distributed 500 food packets to needy labourers in different parts of the Kingdom.

Held in partnership with the Migrant Workers Protection Society (MWPS), the campaign benefitted more than 1,000 needy expat labourers working in several plants and industrial establishments across Bahrain.

The distributed packets included essential foodstuff to help the labourers during the Holy Month. The move came to reflect RCM’s appreciation to the labourers on the occasion of Labour Day and to alleviate some of their hardship that is caused by the current extraordinary circumstances amidst the global outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which had a big toll on the international economy.

RCM President Mr. Khalid Mukhtar explained that the drive comes within the Club’s charity initiatives and activities aiming to help needy people of different categories in the Bahraini society during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Mr. Mukhtar clarified that the distributed packets included essential food items, such as rice, cooking oil, flour, grains, sugar, tea, milk and other personal hygiene materials and foodstuff.

“We have recently launched our annual Ramadan food box distribution initiative, which extends a helping hand to less-fortunate families across Bahrain, with the distribution of 1,000 boxes of food items. Our campaign to assist needy labourers falls in the same  line with our endeavours to help more people in distress throughout the Holy Month,” the President added.   

