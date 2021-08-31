‘RCM’ Holds Comprehensive Training Session for New Rotarians

Listen to this article now

The Rotary Club of Manama (RCM), in cooperation with the Rotary Clubs of Bahrain, has recently organised a comprehensive training session for new members of all clubs.

Held under the patronage of District Governor Mr. Ashot Karapetyan and Immediate Past District Governor Mazin Al Omran, the Joint Rotary Clubs Of Bahrain Comprehensive Training Session was organised on August 14 at Marjan Space in Andalus Garden in the Capital Governorate.

The activity targeted Clubs New Members, Satellite Club Of Manama Youth Members , and Rotaract Club Of Bahrain Members, with the aim of ensuring they receive the appropriate training and guidance to excel in the field of the clubs social activities.

Attendees participated physically and virtually as part of the efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 by limiting crowding in closed places. They interactively joined a number of discussions on significant topics that are related to the activities of their respected clubs.

RCM forms part of Rotary International, which is the world’s first service club organisation and includes over 1.2 million members worldwide. Since its inception in 1965, RCM members have been actively participating and organising key community initiatives and projects, aiming to contribute towards societal needs and make a valuable addition to the development of the community.