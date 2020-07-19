Monday, July 20, 2020
Business Virtual Meeting

RCS organises virtual business meeting

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya held their virtual business meeting on 15th July 2020 on Zoom. This is the first business meeting of the year where President Amira iIsmail and the board of directors inform the club members the goals and objectives for the year. Each director informed the members of their plans to achieve their set goals.

President Amira praised the work of Immediate Past President Seema Baqi on the success of her Rotary Year of 2019-2020. President Amira announced that the Raft Race has been postponed due the current COVID-19 situation and will resume the race preparations once the situation has passed. She plans to continue the “Dream House” project but  updated some aspects to fit the current circumstance.

President Amira and the board will uphold the values of Rotary in these tough times. They will continue with the great work for the community helping needy families who are greatly affected by the current pandemic.

Previous articleBahrain maintains 2nd place among Arab countries in UN e-Government Development Index 2020
Next articlePlanning to study in University of Bahrain?

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Bahrain Participates in 22nd GCC eGovernment Executive Committee Meeting in Riyadh

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed represented Bahrain at the 22nd GCC eGovernment Executive Committee meeting, which was held...
Read more
PR This Week

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Spare Parts Employee Recognised

Mr. Abdulredha Abdulla Darwish was presented with an award for outstanding performance in recognition of his work within the Toyota Spare Parts department of...
Read more
PR This Week

ICW 2020 by ICF Bahrain chapter

“We stand Together” has been a celebrated theme of the ICF Bahrain Chapter for this year’s International Coaching Week (ICW) event held from July...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain International Airport fuel farm complex nears completion

BAC Jet Fuel Company’s (BJFCO) Board of Directors praised the progress of construction work at Bahrain International Airport’s (BIA) new fuel farm complex following...
Read more
PR This Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group Awards Lulu Group Chairman, Yusuff Ali MA

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG) today announced the winners of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2020. Organised by the ADSG, and launched...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain Joins Global Zone and Manama-IX to Support its Digital Transformation Strategy

Zain Bahrain, the leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, has recently joined “Global Zone”, the carrier-neutral transit zone in Bahrain, to support its digital...
Read more

MOST READ

ICT Governance Committee Meeting discusses government projects

PR This Week
Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 36th Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) meeting, which discussed...
Read more
PR This Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group Awards Lulu Group Chairman, Yusuff Ali MA

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG) today announced the winners of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2020. Organised by the ADSG, and launched...
Inside Bahrain

Tamkeen to double, extend its financial grants to enterprises adversely affected by COVID-19 repercussions

The Chairman of the Labour Fund 'Tamkeen', Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, held a meeting with Tamkeen’s Board of Directors, and Chief Executive,...
PR This Week

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Launches New Virtual Room

As leading technology companies are planning to make remote working the ‘new normal’ and users of major virtual conference services such as Zoom and...
PR This Week

RCS organises virtual business meeting

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya held their virtual business meeting on 15th July 2020 on Zoom. This is the first business meeting of the...
PR This Week

ICW 2020 by ICF Bahrain chapter

“We stand Together” has been a celebrated theme of the ICF Bahrain Chapter for this year’s International Coaching Week (ICW) event held from July...
PR This Week

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Spare Parts Employee Recognised

Mr. Abdulredha Abdulla Darwish was presented with an award for outstanding performance in recognition of his work within the Toyota Spare Parts department of...
PR This Week

AUBH announces the appointment of William D. Hurt as Chief Operating Officer

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), has announced the appointment of Mr. William D. Hurt, as the institution’s Chief Operating Officer. He joins the...
Inside Bahrain

Tamkeen to double, extend its financial grants to enterprises adversely affected by COVID-19 repercussions

The Chairman of the Labour Fund 'Tamkeen', Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa, held a meeting with Tamkeen’s Board of Directors, and Chief Executive,...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain Joins Global Zone and Manama-IX to Support its Digital Transformation Strategy

Zain Bahrain, the leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, has recently joined “Global Zone”, the carrier-neutral transit zone in Bahrain, to support its digital...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain maintains 2nd place among Arab countries in UN e-Government Development Index 2020

The Kingdom of Bahrain maintained its second place ranking among Arab countries in the eGovernment Development Index 2020 ranking it among the very high...
PR This Week

City Centre Bahrain announces Spring/Summer Campaign winner of a brand-new luxurious sports car

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, announced today the winner of the mall’s Spring/Summer Campaign; Mary Rose...
PR This Week

Bahraini artists to create sculptures for new Passenger Terminal Building

Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, paid a visit to the Bahrain International Airport Marble...
Inside Bahrain

Southern Governor attends disinfection campaign

A campaign was launched in Isa town to disinfect public facilities. Southern Governor His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa attended the operation...
PR This Week

Batelco Provides Mobile Coverage for the First Time on Jarada Island

In line with Batelco’s commitment to provide connectivity to all areas of Bahrain, the Kingdom’s telecom market leader has delivered mobile coverage for Jarada...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Labour Ministry E-Services

Labour Ministry launches interactive e-services

Bahrain Participates in 22nd GCC eGovernment Executive Committee Meeting in Riyadh

Bahrain Participates in 22nd GCC eGovernment Executive Committee Meeting in Riyadh

Audeze Headset

Audeze’s latest gaming headset is made with the PS5 and Xbox...

Ebrahim K Kanoo Spare Parts Employee

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Spare Parts Employee Recognised