RCS organises virtual business meeting

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya held their virtual business meeting on 15th July 2020 on Zoom. This is the first business meeting of the year where President Amira iIsmail and the board of directors inform the club members the goals and objectives for the year. Each director informed the members of their plans to achieve their set goals.

President Amira praised the work of Immediate Past President Seema Baqi on the success of her Rotary Year of 2019-2020. President Amira announced that the Raft Race has been postponed due the current COVID-19 situation and will resume the race preparations once the situation has passed. She plans to continue the “Dream House” project but updated some aspects to fit the current circumstance.

President Amira and the board will uphold the values of Rotary in these tough times. They will continue with the great work for the community helping needy families who are greatly affected by the current pandemic.