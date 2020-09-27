Tuesday, September 29, 2020
REACH

REACH Behavior and Development Center opened

Cabinet Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mutawa has inaugurated the “REACH Behavior and Development Center for Children with Autism and Developmental Delay”, the only center in Bahrain to be internationally accredited by the Behavioral Health Excellence Center (BHCOE).

Al Mutawa expressed satisfaction with the inauguration of the pioneering center in Bahrain that would constitute a leap forward in the nature and level of services for children with autism and developmental delay in order to help them enhance their skills and integrate into society by following the latest therapeutic and behavioral systems in the world.

Bahrain pays great attention to improving child health and care at all levels within an integrated system of health and community security for different groups and segments of society and to providing modern and advanced healthcare services.

The minister praised those in charge of the center for their efforts and noble humanitarian role and expressed his admiration for the high standards of rehabilitation in the therapeutic and psychological fields.

REACH Behavior and Development Center specializes in partnering with families to develop the skills and strategies that enable their children to be happy and independent.

It offers a wide range of direct and consultative services for people with developmental disabilities and their families. Its comprehensive programs strive to foster children’s independence in areas including communication, social skills, behavior, cognitive functioning and life skills.

