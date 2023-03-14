realme C55 launched in Saudi Arabia

- Advertisement -

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has just released realme C55 in Saudi Arabia. realme C55 comes as “a champion of the segment”, featuring up to 256GB storage， a segment-only 64MP camera, and 33W SUPERVOOC fast charge in a trendy and unique look inspired by Sunshower. Accordingly, realme C55 offers a holistic mobile experience at a decent price of SAR 699. The C55 will be available on all sales channels including Jarir, NOON, and Extra.

Four segment-first upgrades in camera, storage, charge and design

realme will make efforts in three areas: To deliver a camera with higher pixels, in addition to larger storage space and faster charging, for an improved all-around user experience.

realme C55 comes with up to 16GB of dynamic RAM and 256GB of ROM, which is now the largest storage in the segment, and supports up to 1TB of memory expansion for a long-lasting user experience. With the advanced DRE Technology, the realme C55 expands 8GB of RAM by up to 8GB to achieve a 16GB-like experience, giving users a seamless and much smoother experience

Now the first product to feature the upgrades, the realme C55, breaks the price barrier to deliver the only 64MP camera in the segment. Along with an 8MP selfie camera and 2MP B&W lens. The C55 is also waterproof and dustproof, providing an added layer of protection, and features a 90Hz refresh rate display, providing a much smoother user experience.

By understanding users’ needs, C55 improves battery performance with the fastest 33W SUPERVOOC charge in the segment, which can charge to 100% in just 63 minutes.

When it comes to the back, C55 is masterfully crafted with the Sunshower design inspired by natural elements and available in two colors: Sunshower and Rainy Night. C55 also features the right-angle bezel and the thinnest 7.89mm body in the segment, enabling a comfortable gripping and in-hand feeling.

Android’s first Mini Capsule

This time, realme C55 makes a bold breakthrough with a surprise, featuring the Android’s first Mini Capsule, which can smartly adapt to the display and can be wrapped around the punch-hole camera cutout.

Moreover, C55 comes with realtime UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out of the box, a fast-side fingerprint sensor, and multifunctional NFC with 360° free swipe, providing fans with a long-term user experience and reliable quality.

Now realme incorporates its C Series into the “SPIRE strategy,” showing its determination of redefining the entry-level phone by making the C Series a product line with flagship standards.

The new upgraded C Series sees to the goal of being the best choice in the segment, and realme illustrates that the “C” is for Champion and C Series is “a champion of the segment.”

About realme:

realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.

Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its “Dare to Leap” spirit, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 140 million.

For more information, please visit www.realme.com.