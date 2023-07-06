Reboot01 announced its partnership with the American University of Bahrain (AUBH)

- Advertisement -

Reboot01, the first-of-its-kind on-campus coding institute in the Kingdom of Bahrain, part of the 01Edu global network of coding schools, announced its partnership with the American University of Bahrain (AUBH), the first comprehensive, American-model co-educational University in the Kingdom. The strategic agreement aims to empower Bahraini students and develop highly-skilled tech talent for emerging key sectors in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 as well as the Kingdom’s digital transformation initiatives.

Central to the agreement is the recognition delivered to Reboot01’s diploma program by AUBH. The American University of Bahrain, renowned as the first U.S. accredited university in the Kingdom and one of the few in the GCC, will officially recognized Reboot 01’s diploma. As a result, Reboot01 graduates will now have the potential to transfer the credits earned in their diploma toward an AUBH’s Bachelor’s Degree, should they decide to continue pursuing their education at AUBH. The recognition illustrates both educational institutions’ consistent commitment to providing Bahraini students with the skills and certifications they need to compete globally.

In addition to the academic partnership, Reboot01 and AUBH will launch mutually beneficial initiatives targeted at establishing business relationships and boosting experiential learning. The institutions are going to explore the initiative of hosting industry hackathons where students can exhibit their skills, share ideas, and immerse themselves in real-world problem-solving. Moreover, tailored activities will be conducted, enabling students to team up on creative initiatives with the direction and support of both Reboot 01 and AUBH.

Yanal Jallad, Managing Director at Reboot Coding Institute, commented on the partnership, “We are pleased to partner with the American University of Bahrain (AUBH), in line with our mission to reskill and upskill Bahraini nationals to an international standard. AUBH’s distinction as the only U.S. accredited university in Bahrain and one of the esteemed few in the GCC, coupled with its recognition in Saudi Arabia, solidifies the significance of this milestone.”

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment as we strive to usher in a new age of education in which traditional learning boundaries are surpassed and Bahraini individuals’ boundless potential is realized,” He added.

Dr. Bradley J. Cook, AUBH President, added: “We are very enthusiastic about advancing the nation’s agenda for digital transformation. This relationship with Reboot 01 is an innovative way that motivated students can seamlessly stack their diploma into a four-year bachelor’s degree in line with the vision of the National Qualification Framework of Bahrain that enables learners to move between vocational and academic learning. This will save students both time and money in obtaining a degree and competencies to make them very marketable to industries who are desperate for these.

This month, Reboot01 has also announced a significant achievement with the successful conclusion of the second selection pool at its Seef campus, with over 370 students enrolled in the immersive three-week training program, which is a prerequisite for admission into the renowned two-year program to become Full-Stack Developers.

Reboot01 is the first coding school of its kind in Bahrain, powered by 01Edu, a French educational platform part of the 01Edu global network of coding schools. The institute is driven by a disruptive and innovative-based model that integrates a balanced mix of peer-to-peer learning, gamification, and collective intelligence methodology. The program has been designed to enable people to transform their careers and enter the world of technology, regardless of their educational and professional backgrounds.