Recognition for Royal Thai Restaurant

The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa announced that their Royal Thai Restaurant has been awarded the ‘Seal of Approval for Thai Cuisine’ by the Ministry of Commerce, Thailand.

The prestigious certificate is awarded to restaurants serving authentic Thai cuisine, using ingredients imported directly from Thailand. Royal Thai is to date, the island’s favourite Thai cuisine destination, not only for its exquisite food, but also for its gracious hospitality and atmosphere.

The restaurant never fails to impress its guests, with it’s genuine and exotic settings, which is further enhanced inside the restaurant as guests are greeted with enchanting Asian décor and world class Thai cuisine, offering the best mix of both traditional and modern Thai food.