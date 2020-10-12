Monday, October 12, 2020
Birth Month

Record number of baby deliveries in a month by Bahrain Specialist Hospital

Bahrain Specialist Hospital has recorded an unprecedented number of births in just 1 month, with over 100 babies being delivered at the hospital’s obstetrics department in September.

“This is a testament to the public’s confidence in us, for which we are very grateful,” commented Managing Director at Bahrain Specialist Hospital, Dr Kasim Ardati.

He further added “We have gone above and beyond the recommended measures to ensure that both mothers and babies are protected from the COVID-19 pandemic. This has enabled us to maintain a safe and stress-free environment for our patients”

The Bahrain Specialist Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology Department is part of the hospital’s Center for Women Care, which has been certified as a Center of Excellence by the international healthcare quality organization Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), and American Laparoscopy Association (AAGL).

It includes dedicated delivery suites, operation theaters and a Neonatal ICU, along with other state-of-the-art facilities for the care of mothers and children.

ABOUT BAHRAIN SPECIALIST HOSPITAL

Bahrain Specialist Hospital (BSH) stands as a center of excellence in the Arabian Gulf. It is a highly specialized Medical Center that provides up to date medical services by experienced Consultants and Specialists, using the latest technologies with the-state-of-the-art medical equipment and systems. BSH is housed in purposely-designed modern premises and is the first hospital in Bahrain that availed the Joint Commission International accreditation (JCI) and the only private healthcare facility that was inaugurated by HMKing Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, the ruler of Bahrain.

