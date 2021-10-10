Register for Your Booster Shot Easily via BeAware Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Despite the Kingdom’s gradual return to normalcy, our fight against the pandemic continues. We must all adhere to precautionary measures set by the National Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which were the driving force behind Bahrain’s success in overcoming the challenges of this period. To do your part, register for your vaccine or booster shot via the BeAware Bahrain app, developed by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in support of the National task force to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

If you are registered on the app and eligible for a booster shot, your green shield will turn yellow. Once you receive the dose, it will revert to green. These shots have been approved for people aged 18 years or older who have received their second Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, or Sputnik V doses at least six months ago.

To do that, download the BeAware Bahrain app from bahrain.bh/apps, choose “Registration for Coronavirus Vaccine” from the eServices, then select the required dose and vaccine. You well receive a SMS with the date of your shoot once its set by the concern authorities.

The BeAware Bahrain app also offers several other eservices including accessing PCR test results, issuance of recovery certificates, reporting of issues with health records, and more. Alternatively, you can register for a vaccine or booster shot via healthalert.gov.bh.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For any suggestions or enquiries, please contact us via the National Suggestions & Complaints System Tawasul at bahrain.bh/apps or bahrain.bh/tawasul.

You may follow the iGA official social media accounts (@iGAbahrain) to learn more about the latest news and services.