Register for your COVID-19 Vaccination Via BeAware Bahrain App!

We all have a responsibility to support public safety and well-being in the Kingdom. Receiving your COVID-19 vaccine could save your life or those of your loved ones, and you can get it quickly and easily by using the BeAware Bahrain app.

BeAware Bahrain app allows users to register to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. To do that, download the app via bahrain.bh/apps and register as a user. Then select ‘eServices’ and choose ‘Registration for Coronavirus Vaccine’. Update your health status by answering few questions. This will display a list of the types of vaccines available, which are Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Covishield-AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V. The app also allows the user to change the selected vaccine.

Any vaccine must be taken in two separate doses. To receive approval of your appointment request, you must ensure that you are 18 years of age or older, and that you have not been infected with the coronavirus during the past three months. Later, the vaccination certificates can be received through the app after two weeks of taking the second dose.

The app utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to assist national efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition to booking PCR tests appointments. The App is available in six languages to make it easy for the public to access. It keeps users informed of the latest updates, including daily reports of the number of vaccinations received by the population, as well as the total tested, active, stable, and critical cases. It also provides information on the latest government announcements, global statistics by country, and much more. For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For any suggestions or inquiries, visit the National Suggestions & Complaints System, Tawasul at bahrain.bh/tawasul or call 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.