Register Your Lease Contract Quickly and Easily via Bahrain.bh!

Carrying out rent procedures can be time-consuming for landlords and tenants alike. If you are looking for a quick and straightforward way to complete these procedures, you’ll be happy to know that there are several lease contract services available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Provided by the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs & Endowments (MOJ), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), Lease Contract services allow landlords and tenants to register for their contracts and check their statuses at any time simply by visiting the Portal, thereby eliminating the need for in-person visits to government offices. The services include lease contract registration for single or multiple users, and verification of previously registered contracts.

These services can be used by applicants looking to apply for properties intended for housing, industrial, commercial, professional, crafting or for almost any other purposes. The only exceptions are land and industrial facilities that are subject to Law Decree No. (28) for the year 1999 on the establishment and organization of industrial zones, agricultural lands, property leased for hotels and tourism purposes, furnished apartments that don’t exceed the period of leased months, residential units utilized for working conditions, and land leased for the purpose of development.

A fee of BD5 is required for residential leases, while commercial leases require a fee of BD10. All fees can be paid online.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.