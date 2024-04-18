Registration is extended for the Technical Development Program!

- Advertisement -

In response to public requests and to accommodate the needs of students in the process of completing their graduation requirements, and students graduating from abroad institutions, the registration for the second batch the Technical Development Program has been extended. The decision was made to accommodate ICT graduates and individuals with technical backgrounds who are navigating their transition into the workforce, allowing them more time to participate in this unique opportunity.

The program, offered by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor (MOL) and Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF). It aims to include a broader group of participants, offering them the possibility to earn on-job training at iGA, and two professional and internationally accredited certifications through a series of courses and exams.

Applicants must be Bahraini citizens aged between 21 and 30, and hold a bachelor’s degree in any of information technology, computer science, or an equivalent field. Applicants must also be registered as job seekers or be beneficiaries of the unemployment benefits with the Ministry of Labor. The required documents include a copy of the applicant’s university certificate, CV, and any other relevant certificates which may support their entry.

The Technical Development Program provides intensive training within various iGA departments for about 240 participants over a period of three years, an average of 80 participants per year. It will grant participants monthly salaries with the support of the Ministry of Labor throughout the program’s period.

The iGA is committed to offering opportunities to graduates, jobseekers with tech specializations, and students pursuing education abroad who have shown their interest but were unable to register for the previous edition of the Technical Development Program. Now they have the opportunity to enroll in the second edition through iGA’s official website, www.iga.gov.bh.

For more information about the Technical Development Program, job seekers and graduates can call 17878231 or 17878239, or email ttdp@iga.gov.bh. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.