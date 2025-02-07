REHC and Bareeq Al Retaj to Build World-Class Golf Course

As part of the development plans and efforts done by Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club (REHC) to enhance the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a leading destination for sports tourism, a project of establishing of a world-class golf course at the REHC in Raffa was announced.

The project agreement was signed in the presence of Mr. Yusuf Osama Buheji, CEO of REHC, and Mr. Yousif Bucheeri, CEO of Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Company as well as the Spanish golf star Sergio Garcia, designer and brand ambassador of the course. The agreement includes preparation and implementation of the design of the world-class golf course project that will be established within the general development plan of the Club.

On this occasion, Mr. Yusuf Buheji stressed the importance of the golf course project as one of the strategic projects that receives the attention of the REHC’s High Committee, chaired by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), and Chairman of the REHC’s High Committee. Such efforts aim to establish more diverse development projects is all fields that contribute to making the Club a leading and comprehensive destination, therefore supporting the sports and tourism sectors and attracting investments that contribute to advancing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s economic development.

For his part, Mr. Yousif Bucheeri expressed his pride in the implementation of Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Company of the world-class golf course project, which is considered one of the major sports facilities in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It will also constitute a qualitative addition that contributes to enhancing the remarkable development of the REHC and its great success in hosting international horseracing championships. The project will contribute to further enhancing the position of the Kingdom of Bahrain as a destination for hosting international events and championships of various sports, including golf.

Mr. Bucheeri pointed out that the new golf course project at the Club is considered one of the largest golf courses in the Kingdom of Bahrain and consists of 18 golf holes. Also, it will be implemented according to the latest international specifications.

As part of this partnership, Spanish professional golf star Sergio Garcia visited the Kingdom of Bahrain, during which he was briefed on the plan and design of the golf course at the REHC, completed technical discussions, and discussed ways to enhance media and promotional partnership for the project.

Sergio Garcia is one of the world’s prominent golf stars. He began his professional career in 1999 and has a record full of international titles with 36 international championships, most notably the 2008 Players Championship and the 2017 Masters Tournament, in addition to being second in the Official World Golf Rankings.