Relaunch Of Salero Saturday Brunch – “VERMUT A TU SALUD”

It was a Saturday Fiesta of flavors and fun with the relaunch of the Salero Saturday Brunch “Vermut a tu Salud”, attended by members of the media and notable bloggers and influencers.

Guests indulged on assorted Spanish tapas like the signature Patatas Bravas, which is traditional fried potatoes with spicy sweet paprika sauce and aioli; as well as mixed croquettes enhanced with flavors of chicken, prawns, and mushrooms. Of course, no Spanish Fiesta is complete without Paella – Chicken and Vegetable Paella alongside Seafood Paella was the menu highlight. Refreshing red and white Sangria complemented the dishes meticulously crafted by Chef Ruben Torres.

Live Flamenco performance by Salero’s resident Flamenco band further elevated the mood – with the intricate foot taps on the wooden floorboard by the dancer, accompanied by the soulful voice and guitar playing of the singer. Overall, it was truly a Saturday Fiesta filled with Spanish tapas, refreshing Sangria, and live Flamenco that whisked the guests away to Spain.

Conveniently located on the first floor of the Westin City Centre Bahrain, Salero lets you escape the ordinary and embark on a culinary journey to Spain. Salero Saturday Brunch “Vermut a tu Salud”, every Saturday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.