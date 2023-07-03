Renew your Passport online easily with bahrain.bh!

- Advertisement -

As summer approaches, which means many travelers are getting ready for their next adventure abroad. However, before you embark on any international trip, it is vital that your passport is valid and has at least 6 months of validity. You can do this quickly and easily using the Passport Services on the National Portal, bahrain.bh

Provided by Nationality, Passport & Residence Affairs (NPRA), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), you can renew your passport conveniently via ‘Passport Renewal Request’ and follow up on its status through ‘Status Enquiry’ eService. Both services require basic level of eKey.

As part of the NPRA’s terms and conditions, applicants must be within the Kingdom at the time of submitting renewal requests and at least 18 years of age. Fathers can also apply for renewals on behalf of their family members (wife, son, and daughter) simply by selecting ‘Add Family Member’. The passport cannot be renewed online if the remaining validity period is more than 6 months or if it has been expired for more than one year.

Passport renewal fees can be paid easily using various payment options including ApplePay and BenefitPay. Once the new passport is ready, the applicant will receive an SMS to collect the passport from the NPRA branch in Isa Town. Applicants must bring the old passport with them at the time of collection. For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Inquiries can be submitted via the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul via bahrain.bh/tawasul, or the Tawasul app which can be downloaded from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/ apps. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.