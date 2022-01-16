Renew Your Mailbox Online Quickly and Easily Through Bahrain.bh

Listen to this article now

While digital services are exploding in popularity, physical mailboxes still have their uses for receiving documents and packages. You can renew your mailbox online easily, and conduct a number of other mailbox related transactions by using Bahrain Post services on the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Provided by the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunication (MTT), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the services help to make life easier by allowing users to easily pay mailbox renewal fees, update their contact information, calculate mailing costs locally and internationally, enquire about the status of package deliveries, and view the location and details of post offices and public mailboxes in Bahrain.

To pay for the renewal of mailboxes, owners are required to enter their mailbox and ID numbers. Renewal is valid for one year. Users looking to enquire about the status of package deliveries can simply enter their item number in the designated field under ‘Tracking of Postal Packages’. The Mailing Calculator displays local and international rates, allowing users to compare the mailing costs of packages. Lastly, the ‘Post Office and Public Mailbox Locator’ provides addresses, contact numbers, and working hours of post offices, along with any special services they offer.

