Renew Your Passport Online with Ease via Bahrain.bh!

Your passport is one of the most important documents in your possession. It is a requirement for many services and procedures, which is why you need to keep it handy and ensure that it is up to date. You can carry out those essential tasks with ease through the Passport Renewal eServices available on the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Provided by Nationality, Passport & Residence Affairs (NPRA), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), these eServices allow citizens to manage requests conveniently via ‘Passport Renewal Request’ and ‘Status Enquiry’ services.

Applicants need to abide by the terms and conditions, which state that they must be in the Kingdom at the time of submitting renewal requests. They can also apply on behalf of family members (wife, son, and daughter) simply by selecting ‘Add Family Member’.

Access to both services requires the standard eKey, and online payment can be made via debit or credit card. A BD10 fee is to be paid for passport renewals, and BD5 for applicants who are 60 years of age or older.

The applicant will receive an SMS once the new passport is ready and must then head to the new NPRA branch in Isa Town, carrying the old passport, to collect it. Renewal to the Bahraini passport can be done 6 months in advance before the expiry date.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For inquiries, please share them with us via the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps.