Reopens Muharraq Identity Card Service Center Starting Sunday

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) is pleased to welcome back visitors to its ID Card Service Center located in Muharraq Seef Mall, which will reopen on Sunday, 26th September 2021. The Center’s working hours will be from Sunday to Thursday 7:30am to 2pm.

All identity card services that the Muharraq branch offers are also available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh for beneficiaries who want to carry out their transactions online without in-person visits.

Citizens and residents who prefer to visit the service center are requested to book an appointment prior to arriving via the portal bahrain.bh to avoid waiting and to ensure their transactions are completed in a timely manner once they are at the Center. All beneficiaries are advised to abide by social distancing instructions to support public health measures.

Beneficiaries are invited to submit suggestions and feedback to further develop the center and its services by scanning QR codes displayed throughout the Center through the Tawasul app.

The Muharraq ID Card Service Center offers locals and expats (those not registered at Labor Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) a host of services, including ID card issuance and renewals, replacement of lost or damaged ID cards, chip updates, and fast track services. Customers also can update their ID card chip details via the Kiosk located at the center.

The reopening of the Center brings with it an enhanced quality of services to better meet the needs of beneficiaries and streamlines procedures, with transactions being carried faster.

For more details on the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) ID Card Service Centers, visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001