Representatives Council and Tamkeen signs agreement to train 40 Bahrainis

The Representatives Council’s Secretariat-General and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) signed an agreement. It is to train 40 Bahrainis to work at MPs’ offices temporarily.

Secretary-General of the Council of Representatives, Chancellor Rashid Mohammed Bu Najma and Tamkeen’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Janahi signed the agreement.

Commenting, Tamkeen’s CEO said that the agreement aims to provide opportunities for Bahraini youth to enhance their various skills. It is also to meet the needs of the labour market, especially in the field of parliamentary work.

Chancellor Rashid Mohammed Bu Najma said that through its development programmes, the Secretariat-General of the Council of Representatives aims to improve the level of its efficiency, in line with the directives of Speaker, Fawzia bint Abdulla Zainal, and her keen interest in providing programmes that contribute to supporting lawmakers in assuming their patriotic role, serving the citizens and ensuring the success of the legislative process, which is one of the fruits of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s Reform Project.