Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Representative's council and Tamkeen agreement

Representatives Council and Tamkeen signs agreement to train 40 Bahrainis

The Representatives Council’s Secretariat-General and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) signed an agreement. It is to train 40 Bahrainis to work at MPs’ offices temporarily.

Secretary-General of the Council of Representatives, Chancellor Rashid Mohammed Bu Najma and Tamkeen’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Janahi signed the agreement.

Commenting, Tamkeen’s CEO said that the agreement aims to provide opportunities for Bahraini youth to enhance their various skills. It is also to meet the needs of the labour market, especially in the field of parliamentary work.

Chancellor Rashid Mohammed Bu Najma said that through its development programmes, the Secretariat-General of the Council of Representatives aims to improve the level of its efficiency, in line with the directives of Speaker, Fawzia bint Abdulla Zainal, and her keen interest in providing programmes that contribute to supporting lawmakers in assuming their patriotic role, serving the citizens and ensuring the success of the legislative process, which is one of the fruits of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s Reform Project.

Previous articleBahrain Fintech Bay to host “OpenX 2020” Open Banking Conference
Next articleSony Middle East & Africa adds Super-Large Sized TVs for its MASTER Series

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

BTEA participates in SATTE 2020 in India

For the first time since its establishment, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) is participating in the 26th edition of South Asia's leading...
Read more
PR This Week

NPRA holds awareness campaign

The Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) organised an awareness campaign for expatriate communities. The Labour and Social Development Ministry and the Labour Market...
Read more
PR This Week

The Lakes Mosque inaugurated in Riffa Views

Chairman of the Sunni Endowments Council, Dr. Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Hajeri inaugurated the Lakes Mosque in Riffa Views. Dr. Al-Hajeri also visited the three...
Read more
PR This Week

BRCS organises workshop

Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) confirmed it keenness to continue its humanitarian work to support needy families in Bahrain. "The Society currently provides assistance to...
Read more
PR This Week

“Bahrain Zakat Issues” symposium kicks off

Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Shaikh Khalid bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Khalifa has emphasised the great importance given to Zakat (almsgiving)...
Read more
PR This Week

31st ICTGC is held and reviewed IT purchasing requests from government entities

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 31st ICT Governance Committee (ICTGC) meeting at iGA’s headquarters in Isa...
Read more

MOST READ

Sports services, projects in Northern Governorate discussed

Sports This Week
Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Ayman bin Tawfeeq Al-Moayyad, has stressed the importance of constant coordination with municipal councils to ensure the progress of...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HRH the Crown Prince lays the foundation stone of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony...
PR This Week

NPRA holds awareness campaign

The Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) organised an awareness campaign for expatriate communities. The Labour and Social Development Ministry and the Labour Market...
PR This Week

The Lakes Mosque inaugurated in Riffa Views

Chairman of the Sunni Endowments Council, Dr. Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Hajeri inaugurated the Lakes Mosque in Riffa Views. Dr. Al-Hajeri also visited the three...
PR This Week

Representatives Council and Tamkeen signs agreement to train 40 Bahrainis

The Representatives Council’s Secretariat-General and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) signed an agreement. It is to train 40 Bahrainis to work at MPs’ offices temporarily. Secretary-General...
Uncategorized

Bahrain Fintech Bay to host “OpenX 2020” Open Banking Conference

Bahrain FinTech Bay will host “OpenX 2020” an Open Banking conference held under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The conference will...
iGA

Muharraq’s ID Card Service Center Now Closed on Saturdays

If you’re living in Muharraq and were looking to visit the ID Card Service Center, heads up: the center is no longer opens on...
PR This Week

“Bahrain Zakat Issues” symposium kicks off

Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Shaikh Khalid bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Khalifa has emphasised the great importance given to Zakat (almsgiving)...
Spotlight

The Musical Life of Acceptance & Love, Interview with Isa Najem

Bahrain’s own Isa Najem has raised the prestige of the Kingdom in the global music platform by winning the “Best Original Music Score” by...
Wheels and Gears

Introducing the ALL-New 2020 KIA Niro Hybrid in Bahrain

Bin Hindi Motors, the exclusive distributor of KIA MOTORS in Bahrain recently unveiled the enhanced New 2020 Niro Hybrid in the Kingdom. From every angle,...
PR This Week

BTEA participates in SATTE 2020 in India

For the first time since its establishment, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) is participating in the 26th edition of South Asia's leading...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain committed to enhancing health care system

The health care system in Bahrain has accomplished great achievements during the past decade and the government is fully committed to continue to enhance...
PR This Week

BRCS organises workshop

Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) confirmed it keenness to continue its humanitarian work to support needy families in Bahrain. "The Society currently provides assistance to...
Tech

Sony Middle East & Africa adds Super-Large Sized TVs for its MASTER Series

Sony Middle East & Africa has upped its flagship MASTER Series in Bahrain with the launch of the new Z9G 8K LED and A9G...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES

BTEA participates in SATTE 2020 in India

Sports and Projects discussed for Northern Governorate

Sports services, projects in Northern Governorate discussed

NPRA Awareness Campaign

NPRA holds awareness campaign

Lakes Mosque at Riffa Views Inauguration

The Lakes Mosque inaugurated in Riffa Views