Resolving minor traffic accidents just got easier through the eTraffic app!

Traffic accidents are an unfortunate part of modern life. While we hope you never find yourself in one, should you ever have a minor traffic accident in Bahrain, that cause traffic jam and may take from accident makers time, there is now a new way to address the issue quickly and effectively.

The eTraffic App, which is available via bahrain.bh/apps allows you to report mutually resolved minor traffic accidents directly through insurance companies, without involving the traffic directorate. Remember, if someone is injured, it is not a minor accident, and you must call the traffic police right away on 199 or the national emergency hotline on 999 to request an ambulance.

In the case of a minor accident, such as a ‘fender bender’ or a scrape, both parties must first agree about who is at fault. The affected driver may report the accident through the ‘Report Traffic Accidents’ feature on the eTraffic app, and the responsible driver must acknowledge it at their end through the ‘Traffic Accident Acknowledgement’ feature.

Alternatively, the responsible driver may report the incident through ‘Report Traffic Accidents’, which means he or she automatically acknowledges their fault. Both parties must then visit the insurance provider of the party who is at fault within 48 hours. Other helpful features are ‘View Reported Traffic Accidents’ and ‘Insurance Companies Locator’.

In general, the eTraffic App is a great tool to have on your smartphone if you are a motorist in Bahrain. It allows you to access various services from the General Directorate of Traffic, such as renewing your vehicle registration or driver’s license, issuing international driver’s licenses, paying traffic fines, and more. The app is available on iOS and Android.

To learn more about how to use the app’s latest feature to resolve minor accidents, you can watch the handy explainer video which is posted on the official social media accounts of the General Directorate of Traffic (@trafficbh) and the Information and eGoverment Authority (@iGABahrain).

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.