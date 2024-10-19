Revive to Thrive

- Advertisement -

Bahrain to Host Health and Fitness Event

The “Revive” sports conference is set to take place in January, under the patronage of Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) President, and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.



This highly anticipated event will gather professionals from the health and fitness industries, aiming to inspire and invigorate the community.

HH Shaikh Khalid emphasised the importance of supporting initiatives that strengthen the role of sports in Bahraini society.

“Hosting the ‘Revive’ sports conference aligns with SCYS policies, which promote sports as a lifestyle,” he noted.

By hosting this event, Bahrain continues its commitment to fostering a culture where sports play a central role in improving the quality of life for its citizens and residents. Highlighting the significance of youth-led initiatives, HH Shaikh Khalid praised the talents and contributions of Bahraini and Gulf youth. He noted that the “Revive” conference has been instrumental in promoting sports as a culture that enhances both individual and community well-being.

“Supporting our youth is a priority, and their involvement in such initiatives is vital,” he added.

Since its inception in 2016, the “Revive” conference has made a substantial impact, featuring over 100 lectures and workshops, and attracting 1,500 participants across Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

The event’s focus on health and fitness has cemented its place as a cornerstone in the region’s sports calendar.

The upcoming edition of “Revive” promises to continue this tradition, providing a platform for professionals to exchange ideas, share best practices, and explore innovative approaches to health and fitness. With a diverse range of topics and activities planned, attendees can look forward to a dynamic and enriching experience.

This initiative not only underscores Bahrain’s dedication to enhancing its sports landscape but also highlights the nation’s vision of integrating sports into daily life,

ultimately contributing to a healthier, more active community.