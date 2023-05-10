Revolutionary Musical HAMILTON set for Middle East Debut in Abu Dhabi in 2024 

- Advertisement -

Critically acclaimed Broadway musical set for a 3-week run at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena in 2024, from January 17 until February 4

Producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel are proud to announce the Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning production will make its Middle East premiere in Abu Dhabi next year, with a 3-week run at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, from January 17 to February 4, 2024.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Friday May 19 with general on-sale tickets available on Monday May 22.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim and has gone on to play seasons in London’s West End, Australia, Germany and will soon embark on an international tour, premiering in New Zealand and the Philippines before it arrives to debut in Abu Dhabi.

- Advertisement -

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and is the story of America then told by America now.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s global phenomenon has been captivating fans across the world since it burst to life in 2015 and has received an array of accolades including 11 Tony Awards®, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

HAMILTON’S Middle East debut further establishes Abu Dhabi’s commitment to continuing the development and growth of the theatre scene in the region.

“Abu Dhabi’s live entertainment scene is thriving, and we are witnessing a growing interest in theatre culture, from locally produced shows to international stage performances,” said H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. “The arrival of the world-renowned Broadway show, HAMILTON, to the UAE capital reinforces our unwavering commitment to providing captivating and inspiring experiences to visitors from diverse backgrounds. The story of Alexander Hamilton has captivated audiences worldwide, and we are thrilled to continue bringing innovative, original, and transformative productions to our audiences here in the UAE.”

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Yas Island’s Etihad Arena will be hosting the Middle East premiere of award-winning Broadway musical, HAMILTON, next year. Our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, MCG, and Proactiv to bring this event to Abu Dhabi reinforces our commitment to providing visitors with world-class shows and events, while further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. This is testament to our dedication to contributing to the tourism and culture scene in Abu Dhabi and providing unforgettable memories to our visitors.”

UAE audiences will have plentiful opportunities to experience HAMILTON with performances starting at 180 AED. A waitlist is now available at the website.

“2024 is off to a great start as we bring revolutionary theatre to the UAE audience” said Nicolas Renna, Managing Director at Proactiv Entertainment. “HAMILTON has been endorsed globally by people from all walks of life — from young hip-hop fans and middle-aged theatre fanatics to history buffs and musical lovers. The production is transformative at its core and I’m sure that HAMILTON has something for everyone no matter their background.”

Etihad Arena will be specially configured into an intimate theatre setting. Royal First Row, Royal and VIP tickets will be located on the floor, offering the best views and most intimate experience. Tickets will be live for the entire public on May 22 and sold through Etihad Areana website & Platinumlist.net. For news and updates, fans can visit the hamilton website, or their instagram or facebook page.