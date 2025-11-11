Reynaers Middle East Celebrates 60-Year Anniversary of Reynaers Aluminium

Reynaers Middle East, the leading provider of international aluminium solutions, recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of its parent company, Reynaers Aluminium. Marking the historic milestone at its headquarters in Duffel, Belgium, the anniversary brought together valued partners from around the world to toast the journey and look ahead to the next chapter of innovation.

Under the theme “60 Years of Partnership,” Reynaers Aluminium welcomed attendees and highlighted the company’s decades-long commitment to design, sustainability, and performance. The company reviewed its evolution from a modest workshop in 1965 to a leading international provider of architectural aluminium solutions. The series of events featured product showcases, technical sessions, and opportunities for networking with colleagues, suppliers and project teams who have helped shape the company’s growth across regions, including the Middle East.

On this occasion, Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of Reynaers Middle East commented, “It was an immense honour to mark the 60-year anniversary at the Reynaers Campus alongside our valued customers. This milestone was not only a celebration of the company’s history but a reaffirmation of its commitment to quality and enduring partnerships that span continents. We are proud to stand with our global family and to bring the best of Reynaers to the Middle East market.”

He continued, “Our regional work continues to be built on collaboration, technical excellence and sustainable design, and this anniversary gives us renewed energy to pursue ambitious projects. Let us continue to build a brighter future: together for better.”

Reynaers Middle East is a subsidiary of Reynaers Aluminium, a leading specialist in the development and marketing of innovative, sustainable aluminium solutions. The headquarters of Reynaers Middle East is located in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and it provides services to the GCC region in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.