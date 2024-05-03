Reynaers Middle East Employees Honoured in the Annual Labour Day Celebration of the GFBTU

- Advertisement -

In a prestigious ceremony organised by the General Federation of Bahrain Trade Unions (GFBTU) and held under the auspices of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, a number of employees from Reynaers Middle East (RME), the leading provider of architectural aluminium solutions, were recognised. The ceremony, which took place at the conference hall of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, commemorated International Labour Day.

This year, accolades were bestowed upon employees from the Supply Chain and Logistics Department for their unwavering commitment and outstanding performance. The distinguished recipients include Mr. Mohamed Ahmed, Supply Chain Officer, Mr. Mustafa Khalaf, Warehouse Department Coordinator, and Ms. Via Guevara, Supply and Logistics Department Director.

On the occasion, Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of RME, offered his heartfelt congratulations to the honoured employees. In his remarks, he conveyed his profound gratitude and admiration for their devotion and integrity throughout their tenures. Moreover, he reaffirmed Reynaers’ steadfast dedication to acknowledging and supporting all individuals who have contributed significantly to the company’s strategic objectives and vision.

RME, based in Bahrain, is the regional office of Reynaers Aluminium, a top European provider of aluminium solutions with a presence in over 70 countries globally. Reynaers Aluminium focuses on developing and promoting innovative and environmentally-friendly aluminium solutions. Headquartered in Bahrain, Reynaers Middle East serves the GCC region as well as Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq.