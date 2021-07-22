Reynaers Takes Home a Red Dot Design Award

Listen to this article now

European aluminium solutions provider Reynaers has announced that its MasterPatio sliding door system has emerged as a winner in the Red Dot Design Awards 2021 in the Interior Design Elements category.

- Advertisement -

Red Dot Design Awards is an international design competition for product design, communication design and design concepts. While there is no physical awards ceremony this year, the winners will be displayed in the Red Dot Yearbook 2021, on the digital exhibition that opened late last month, and on a physical exhibition in Essen, Germany.

MasterPatio secured this accolade from the jury for outstanding performance and innovative design, says Reynaers.

MasterPatio is a sliding door system made from aluminium, which is claimed to combine numerous design and configuration options with excellent performance indicators for thermal insulation, acoustics, air-tightness and water-tightness.

“This innovative solution reflects the current trend in architecture to maximise daylight and can be used for highly insulated, low-energy and passive house designs. Efficient assembly-ready components, recycled polyamide insulating bars between the extruded sections and the optimised production process are some of its key features,” said Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of Reynaers Middle East, the regional office of the leading Belgium-based aluminium solutions provider.



MasterPatio can accommodate glazing systems measuring up to 3,600 by 3,000 mm, and has been height tested to support panes measuring up to 3.6 m. The profile system thus can accommodate moving glass panes weighing up to 400 kg and fixed panes up to 1,200 kg.



Reynaers Aluminium is a leading European specialist in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories. It is part of the Reynaers Group, which enfolds its several diverse companies in three business units, namely aluminium architectural solutions, steel architectural solutions and building products.

Founded in 1965, the Reynaers Group is active in more than 70 countries worldwide with 40 subsidiaries and 2,400 employees. Reynaers Middle East, headquartered in Bahrain since 2004, has branch offices in the UAE, Egypt and Jordan. It caters to the entire GCC region in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.