Sunday, May 31, 2020
Feena Khair Campaign Online Registration Service

RHF and iGA Launch Registration Service for those entitled for support from the “Feena Khair” Campaign via Bahrain.bh

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected all of us in different ways, some more severely than others. To help the Bahraini Community  overcome those challenges and limit the effects of the pandemic on the Kingdom, a new service has been added to the National Portal bahrain.bh allowing  individuals who are part of  entitled categories to register for support from the ‘Feena Khair’ campaign via the National Portal bahrain.bh .

The service was launched following the decision made by the Government’s Executive Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Prime Minister, entrusting the Royal Humanitarian Fund (RHF) to form a committee to oversee the distribution of funds, which have been raised through the successful “Feena Khair” campaign,  and in line with the directives made by the Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), Launched the new service which is the first of its kind to streamline the application process to ease the financial burden faced by Bahraini families affected during these exceptional circumstances  to benefit private bus drivers of school children, productive families whose businesses have come to a halt, workers in the hospitality sector, and many others. The eService will consider all applicants with proof of meeting key selection criteria.

Applicants impacted by the pandemic to submit all the required information must meet specific criteria including being Bahraini citizens, over 18 years old, currently unemployed with no commercial registration (CRs) in their names, and have no existing applications.

For more information, please call 38284444 or 38104444 from Sunday to Thursday, 8AM to 2PM. Deadline for submission is 25th June 2020.

Previous articleMinister highlights Bahrain’s efforts to fight smoking, preserve public health
Next articleINJAZ Bahrain offers educational programs online amid Covid-19 outbreak

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Minister highlights Bahrain’s efforts to fight smoking, preserve public health

Health Minister, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, has said that the World No Tobacco Day provides an opportunity for Bahrain to promote social awareness on...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s Visionary Implementation of Robots to Combat COVID-19

As a visionary step, Bahrain has introduced robots for the assistance of COVID-19 patients. H.E Fatima A.Wahid Al Ahmed Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Labour Ministry launches electronic employment service

The Labour and Social Development Ministry has announced the launch of the electronic employment procedures as of Monday, noting that job-seekers are now provided...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Justice Minister stresses compliance to precautionary measures

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Khalifa stressed the necessity of performing the Friday prayers in accordance with the mandatory...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Royal Humanitarian Foundation launches new charity initiative

A charity initiative aimed at supporting Bahraini citizens and families and other needy people affected by COVID-19 has been unveiled. The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF)...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Information Minister hails HH Shaikh Nasser’s support to the media

Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi paid tribute to HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and...
Read more

MOST READ

Minister highlights Bahrain’s efforts to fight smoking, preserve public health

Inside Bahrain
Health Minister, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, has said that the World No Tobacco Day provides an opportunity for Bahrain to promote social awareness on...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

RHF and iGA Launch Registration Service for those entitled for support from the “Feena Khair” Campaign via Bahrain.bh

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected all of us in different ways, some more severely than others. To help the Bahraini Community  overcome...
Spotlight

Bahrain’s Representation at World Health Organisation, Interview with Dr. Muhammad Shaban

Dr. Muhammad Shaban, Head of Health programs & Policies of the Supreme Council of health and member of the national team to address the...
PR This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad praises “Al-Sariya” Quiz Show success

HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Chairman His Highness...
PR This Week

Gulf Air imports more than 80 tons of medical supplies in May

In response to national COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has successfully imported 82 tons of medical...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier: Bahrain’s successful experience in facing pandemic will be recorded in history

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has extended heartfelt congratulations to the citizens and residents on Eid Al-Fitr, wishing...
Inside Bahrain

Royal Humanitarian Foundation launches new charity initiative

A charity initiative aimed at supporting Bahraini citizens and families and other needy people affected by COVID-19 has been unveiled. The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF)...
Inside Bahrain

Labour Ministry launches electronic employment service

The Labour and Social Development Ministry has announced the launch of the electronic employment procedures as of Monday, noting that job-seekers are now provided...
PR This Week

INJAZ Bahrain offers educational programs online amid Covid-19 outbreak

INJAZ Bahrain has recently launched a series of programs online, in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Bahrain. The online programs,...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s Visionary Implementation of Robots to Combat COVID-19

As a visionary step, Bahrain has introduced robots for the assistance of COVID-19 patients. H.E Fatima A.Wahid Al Ahmed Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Flights from Pakistan

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, confirms the return of operations out of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan starting from...
Inside Bahrain

Information Minister hails HH Shaikh Nasser’s support to the media

Information Affairs Minister Ali bin Mohammed Al-Romaihi paid tribute to HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and...
PR This Week

Babasons Replaces their Fleet with New Maxus V80 Vehicles

Motorcity, the exclusive distributor of Maxus vehicles in Bahrain has delivered a fleet of five Maxus V80 vehicles to Babasons, a leading supermarket chain...
PR This Week

Bahrain India Society participates in the combat against COVID-19

The Board of Directors of Bahrain India Society participated in the combat against the coronavirus. Under the eminent  leadership of His Majesty the King, His...
Inside Bahrain

Justice Minister stresses compliance to precautionary measures

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Khalifa stressed the necessity of performing the Friday prayers in accordance with the mandatory...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Bahrain Indian Society

Bahrain India Society participates in the combat against COVID-19

INJAZ Bahrain Digital Programs

INJAZ Bahrain offers educational programs online amid Covid-19 outbreak

Health Minister World No Tobacco Day

Minister highlights Bahrain’s efforts to fight smoking, preserve public health

Al-Sariya

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad praises “Al-Sariya” Quiz Show success