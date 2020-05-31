RHF and iGA Launch Registration Service for those entitled for support from the “Feena Khair” Campaign via Bahrain.bh

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected all of us in different ways, some more severely than others. To help the Bahraini Community overcome those challenges and limit the effects of the pandemic on the Kingdom, a new service has been added to the National Portal bahrain.bh allowing individuals who are part of entitled categories to register for support from the ‘Feena Khair’ campaign via the National Portal bahrain.bh .

The service was launched following the decision made by the Government’s Executive Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Prime Minister, entrusting the Royal Humanitarian Fund (RHF) to form a committee to oversee the distribution of funds, which have been raised through the successful “Feena Khair” campaign, and in line with the directives made by the Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), Launched the new service which is the first of its kind to streamline the application process to ease the financial burden faced by Bahraini families affected during these exceptional circumstances to benefit private bus drivers of school children, productive families whose businesses have come to a halt, workers in the hospitality sector, and many others. The eService will consider all applicants with proof of meeting key selection criteria.

Applicants impacted by the pandemic to submit all the required information must meet specific criteria including being Bahraini citizens, over 18 years old, currently unemployed with no commercial registration (CRs) in their names, and have no existing applications.

For more information, please call 38284444 or 38104444 from Sunday to Thursday, 8AM to 2PM. Deadline for submission is 25th June 2020.