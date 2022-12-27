RHF inaugurates “Sanad”, “Absher” initiatives

- Advertisement -

The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) held an inauguration ceremony of the top two winning initiatives in the “Humanitarian Initiatives” competition.

The competition was organized by RHF this year and resulted in the qualification of 15 initiatives to the second and third stages of the competition. They were announced in the foundation’s 6th forum which was held recently under the patronage of Personal Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

In a speech given during the ceremony, the RHF Secretary General, Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed, expressed most sincere thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the King for his unflinching support to humanitarian work. He also commended the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, praising the leadership of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa of the foundation.

The RHF Secretary General lauded the tremendous community efforts which resulted in 150 initiatives that participated in the competition. He called on companies and institutions to contribute alongside the foundation to adopt the remaining distinguished initiatives which qualified to the second and third stages. Details of the initiatives can be found in the foundation’s social media websites.

Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed has announced the inauguration of the top two initiatives which will be implemented and overseen by RHF, “Sanad” and “Absher”. He pointed out the humanitarian and voluntary aspects of the two initiatives and their positive and influential impact on the Bahraini society. He thanked Ahli United Bank for its immediate contribution to sponsoring the two initiatives in the first stage.

Ahli United Bank Senior Director of the Banking Services, Bessam Al-Tatan stressed in his speech the bank’s interest in community partnership with RHF given its significant role in serving the community. He commended the great humanitarian role of the foundation in caring for the orphans, widows and needy segments. He pointed out that the bank’s support to the foundation is strategic and ongoing.

Al-Tatan presented Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed with the bank’s BD 10.000 donation to RHF, which will be used in launching and activating “Sanad” and “Absher” initiatives.

The two initiatives were spotlighted by Mohannad Suleiman and Hanin Al-Douwi respectively.