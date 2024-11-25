RHF  joins the National Suggestions & Complaints system Tawasul

- Advertisement -

The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) has now joined the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul). This will make it easier for you to share feedback, ask questions, and suggest ideas to improve their services via Tawasul’s official page on the National Portal, bahrain.bh/Tawasul or its mobile app, which is downloadable from bahrain.bh/apps.

The initiative, in coordination with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), enables RHF to bring its key services closer to the people it serves. These include orphan and widow sponsorship, living assistance, medical aid, and marriage support. Citizens can now also reach out to the RHF anytime, ensuring their concerns are heard and addressed promptly. A dedicated RHF team will be managing inquiries, resolving issues, and working on suggestions to enhance their humanitarian programs.

RHF is the 58th entity to join Tawasul. Since its launch in 2014, the platform has empowered citizens and residents to participate in service enhancement and decision-making processes. Tawasul features, such as Fix 2 Go, innovative communication and user-friendly profiles, make it a convenient tool for public interaction. Tawasul also is a right channel to communicate your thanks and appreciation to any government entity or employee who provided you with exceptional experience.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh/tawasul download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.