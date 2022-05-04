RHF KIDS ENJOY EID SHOPPING JOY AT LULU

Listen to this article now

In cooperation with Lulu hypermarket, the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) arranged a free Eid shopping program for the Kids Supported by RHF,

The purpose of the shopping program was to give the children the opportunity to get their required needs for the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr festivities. The children were happy and thoroughly enjoyed the experience in the midst of a Blessed Ramadan atmosphere.

Dr Mustafa AlSayed, Secretary General for the Foundation said “This is part of our on-going initiatives to provide continuous support and bring joy to the hearts of orphan kids as per the directives of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa”.

Mr Juzer Rupawala, Director of Lulu International Group expressed his happiness that Lulu could support such a program and bring joy to the hearts of the children.