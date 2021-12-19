Sunday, December 19, 2021
    RHF receives cash donation from South Korean embassy

    The Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) received a cash donation from the South Korean embassy. South Korean Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Hae Kwan Chung, presented the cash donation to RHF Assistant Secretary General, Yousef Al Yaqoob, in the presence of Consul Kim Eun-young and RHF affiliates.

    The South Korean ambassador attended a drawing event held by RHF, with the participation of its affiliates, under the theme ‘The South Korean Culture”. The participants offered their drawings to the South Korean ambassador in expression of their happiness about the visit.

    The South Korean embassy invited the RHF affiliates to attend the South Korean musical and food festivals.

