Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) received a donation from Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC) in support of needy families registered with the foundation.

BASREC Human Resources Department Director, Narges Al-Mousawi handed over the donation to RHF Secretary-General Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayyed.

The donation was part of BASREC’s support to RCO charity and humanitarian work, out of keenness on promoting community partnership.