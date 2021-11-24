RHF Secretary General highlights Diabetes awareness campaign outcomes

Listen to this article now

Secretary-General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed received the Arabian Gulf University (AGU)â€ s students who participated in the “Letâ€ s Defeat Diabetes” awareness campaign.

Dr. Al-Sayed praised the cooperation of AGU President Dr. Khalid bin Abdulrahman Al Ohali, through his patronage of the initiative, and encouragement of AGU students to engage in humanitarian work and services to the community and be part of the “Al-Fares” project, launched by RHF to provide insulin pumps to children with type 1 diabetes.

He expressed his appreciation to His Majesty’s the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, for the support and encouragement given to young people to contribute to community service and humanitarian work.

The university students also extend their gratitude to HH Shaikh Nasser for his great support for this project and for motivating young people to volunteer and serve the community.

The RHF launched the Al-Fares project to provide insulin pumps for children with type-1 Diabetes and has provided 131 pumps until now for children aged Day-1 to 14 years old, in cooperation with the hospitals supporting the project; Salmaniya Medical Complex, Military Hospital, and King Hamad University Hospital.