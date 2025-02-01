Ride Smart, Pay Fair

Bahrain Equips Taxis with Advanced Meters



Bahrain’s taxis are now equipped with smart meters, marking a significant step forward in modernising the transportation sector. This strategic move ensures accurate fare calculations, transparent billing, and integration with modern ride-hailing apps, making it a smart and efficient upgrade for both drivers and passengers. The initiative aligns perfectly with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which aims to create a diversified and sustainable economy driven by innovation and knowledge.

This significant development was announced by Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry Land Transport and Post Affairs Under-Secretary Fatima Abdullah Al Dhaen. The initiative aims to enhance service quality, embrace digital innovation, and ensure transparency and fairness for all users.

She emphasised that the newly installed smart meters come with advanced technology that provides accurate driver and trip details, comprehensive route information, and precise fare calculations, adhering to ministry-approved tariffs. These meters feature automated fare computation, eliminating manual fare adjustments and potential discrepancies. Additionally, they are integrated with modern ride-hailing applications, offering a seamless digital booking and tracking experience for users. Designed for future integration with electronic payment systems, including bank cards and the Benefit app, these smart meters promise to simplify payment processes and cater to the growing demand for cashless transactions.

“The ministry is committed to infrastructure development and digital transformation through strategic public-private partnerships,” said Ms Al Dhaen.

“These initiatives are crucial for delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation services and support Bahrain’s broader economic and social goals.”

The completion of the smart taxi meter project aligns with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which aims to create a diversified and sustainable economy driven by innovation and knowledge. By modernising the transportation sector, the ministry contributes to this vision, positioning Bahrain as a leader in technological advancements and public service excellence.

The introduction of smart taxi meters is expected to enhance public trust in the transportation system, providing passengers with a transparent and hassle-free experience, and ensuring fair compensation for drivers. The Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry remains committed to continuous improvement and innovation, exploring additional opportunities to integrate emerging technologies and enhance service delivery.

This project marks a significant milestone in Bahrain’s journey towards a modernised and efficient transportation system, setting new benchmarks for public service excellence and reinforcing Bahrain’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development, endorsed the ministry.