Rise Studios and Diwan videos launch new Ramadan cooking series “Abir’s Kitchen”

Take your taste buds on a journey across the MENA region this Ramadan through “Abir’s Kitchen”, a cooking series on stc tv and Jawwy TV featuring Tik Tok Influencer – Abir Saghir

Rise Studios, an entertainment company driving investment into regional content and Diwan Videos, the leading content and influencer management agency in the MENA region have partnered up to co-produce a 10-episode Ramadan cooking show. The series titled “Abir’s Kitchen” features food influencer host, Abir Saghir, who was awarded the ‘MENA Food Creator of the Year’ title by TikTok in 2022. Abir will take viewers on a culinary journey across MENA as she cooks well-loved dishes from around the region.

In partnership with Intigral, the series airing exclusively on its streaming platforms stc tv and Jawwy TV, showcases Abir preparing some of the most traditional dishes from the Arab region in her unique style. The series explores different cuisines from across the region and gives viewers a step-by-step approach to preparing food from the countries, while shedding light on the heritage and background of each dish that is prepared.

“Ramadan is a key moment for food shows as people are looking for content to experience the best in food and get inspiration. We are pleased to partner with Diwan Videos to bring the region’s much-loved cooking influencer, Abir Saghir, to streaming platforms and showcase recipes from around the region in a longer format. At Rise Studios, we are focused on uplifting digital storytelling by showcasing regional talent. We are thrilled about showcasing Abir’s brand in a new shape and form while reaching her core fanbase and funneling in new viewership,” commented Diana Baddar, Managing Director for Digital Content and Development, Rise Studios.

“Abir is one of our exceptionally talented content creators and we are proud to see her unique content going to the next level. We are excited to partner with Rise Studios as we believe this will open new opportunities for all stakeholders in the industry; creators, platforms and brands. At Diwan Videos, we take pride in managing some of the region’s most talented creators and the focus will now be on replicating the success story of Abir,” Ossama Youssef, Founder and CEO of Diwan Video added.

“We are very excited to have launched Abir’s Kitchen on stc tv and Jawwy TV in the MENA region and to be working with Rise and Diwan. We at Intigral are constantly looking into new forms of content and creative ways to reach our viewers and we consider that bridging the gap between social media and platforms such as ours is key to our business. A perfect example of this approach is having the very popular social media star, Abir Saghir, exclusively debut her new cooking show format on our platforms,” concluded Ivan Cortes, head of content acquisitions at Intigral.

The first five episodes of Abir’s Kitchen are now available on stc tv and Jawwy TV. The following five will be released in April 2023.