Rise to the Challenge with the All-New Redmi Note 11 Series

ASHRAFS W.L.L & Xiaomi, announced the launch of Redmi Note 11 series in the kingdom of Bahrain at the launch event held in Ashrafs corporate office in Hoora. The new Redmi Note 11 series is launched pushing forward the legacy of Redmi Note series with four all-new devices: Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. Rising to the challenge to bring even stronger specs and features, Redmi Note 11 series again brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC—making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before.

Flagship-level camera setup to deliver outstanding photography

Raising up the flagship camera experience, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S once again feature 108MP primary sensors, allowing you to capture and share moments of your life in high resolution and true-to-life details. Utilizing the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52″ sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and color performance, with excellent results even in dim light. The 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, and the 2MP macro camera captures fine details from up close. Additionally, the 2MP depth camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. The front of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S feature a 16MP front camera that can capture clear, natural-looking selfies.

FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with up to 120Hz refresh rate & trendy flat-edge body

Boasting a high refresh rate up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate up to 360Hz, Redmi Note 11 series enhances your screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions, while also registering more precise finger touches. With a screen size of 6.67-inch and 6.43-inch, the series is equipped with a FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay featuring DCI-P3 wide color gamut, provides more vibrant colors and details, while also reaching as much as 1200 nits to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight.

The beautiful display is packed into a trendy flat-edge body design. Plus, with dual super linear speakers located at the top and bottom of the phone, Redmi Note 11 series offers a complete entertainment experience with immersive stereo sound for gaming or watching videos.

Speedy and powerful performance at all fonts

Raising up its performance, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by the advanced octa-core processor Snapdragon® 695. This chipset offers 5G connectivity and superb performance, thanks to the flagship-level 6nm technology and clock speed up to 2.2 GHz . Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S rise to the challenge with advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon® 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power. Additionally, all four Redmi Note 11 series devices equip you with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery. Alongside this exceptional battery capacity is Xiaomi flagship-level 67W turbo charging in Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro, which take as little as 15 minutes to fill 50% of battery*. Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 feature 33W Pro fast charging, allowing you to charge to100% in around an hour*.