Rising Stand-up Star Kanan Gill to perform in Bahrain.

Indian stand-up comedian Kanan Gill is making waves in the entertainment industry with his YouTube series “Pretentious Movie Reviews” where he hilariously reviews flawed Bollywood films. Alongside fellow comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, the duo has amassed a large following in India and beyond.
The Silver Kick Company (TSKC) is a creative agency based in Bahrain and Hustle Entertainment is bringing Kanan Gill to Bahrain on 3rd February for a special show at the Golden Tulip Hotel
Gill, who originally pursued a career in computer engineering, decided to leave his job to focus on his passion for comedy. He quickly gained recognition for his unique brand of humor and has since appeared in an improvised sketch comedy show on Comedy Central, co-hosted the YouTube FanFest India, and had a major role in the 2017 Bollywood film “Noor.”
In 2017, Gill also released his stand-up special “Keep It Real” on Amazon Prime Video, which received rave reviews. He has also created content for brands such as Bacardi, and judged India’s first comedy reality show “Comicstaan” on Amazon Prime Video.
