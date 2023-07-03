The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, launched a new events space named Le Rouge

- Advertisement -

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain has just launched a new events space, and it promises to be a game-changer with its bold and bright interior. The space, named Le Rouge, is a distinct facility that is perfect for hosting a variety of events, from private dinners to corporate events, exclusive parties, art exhibits and more.

Le Rouge, meaning “the red” has a contemporary and versatile design with flashy red walls, and features a spacious main area with a capacity of up to 100 guests. It is equipped with up-to-date technology, including lighting and sound systems, and an adjacent kitchen for private functions, to ensure that every event is a success.

The events space is managed by an incredible team of catering and conference service professionals who have a passion for creating unforgettable experiences. From event planning to execution, the team is dedicated to ensuring that every event hosted at Le Rouge is a unique and personalized experience that exceeds expectations.

Le Rouge, at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, is conveniently located in the heart of the city, with easy access to ample parking facilities, making it an ideal location for both locals and visitors.

“We’re excited to introduce our boldest events space ever and offer an exceptional venue that is tailored to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said General Manager, Bernard de Villele. “We understand the importance of creating memorable experiences, and we’re confident that our unique venue, coupled with our experienced team, will go a long way in achieving that. Le Rouge can be transformed into anything that our guests want it to be. We are limited only by our imagination.”