Ritz-Carlton Bahrain Launches Exclusive Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez

Elevating the standard of luxury pedicure and manicure to new heights, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bahrain announced the grand opening of an exclusive Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by renowned podiatrist and beauty artisan, Bastien Gonzalez. Situated within the serene ambiance of the resort’s award-winning spa, the new studio promises an unparalleled indulgent experience for discerning patrons seeking meticulous care and opulent treatments for their hands and feet.

“Bastien Gonzalez, celebrated worldwide for his unique approach to foot and hand care, brings his signature expertise and luxurious techniques to the heart of Bahrain, where guests can immerse themselves in a world of top-tier foot and hand care services and innovative beauty rituals. The partnership between Bastien Gonzalez and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bahrain embodies a shared commitment to delivering exceptional wellness and beauty experiences, setting a new standard for luxury spa offerings in the region.” Michelle Reynolds, Director of Spa, commented.

Known for his transformative approach to foot care, nails, and skincare, Bastien Gonzalez has garnered global acclaim for his discerning clientele, including celebrities, royalty, and beauty enthusiasts. The launch of his exclusive Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bahrain marks a significant milestone in the realm of high-end beauty and wellness, introducing a fusion of luxury and advanced podiatry techniques that redefines the art of pampering.

The Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez, exquisitely designed to reflect elegance and sophistication, will offer a curated range of lavish treatments, from Bastien’s famed signature pedicures and manicures to specialized services. The incorporation of innovative techniques and premium products ensures that each guest is treated to a bespoke and transformative experience that transcends traditional foot and hand care.

General Manager, Bernard de Villele, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce Bastien Gonzalez’s revered Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio to The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bahrain, offering our guests a coveted opportunity to indulge in world-class luxury spa services. This collaboration exemplifies our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional wellness and beauty experiences, further solidifying our position as a premier destination for luxury and indulgence in Bahrain.”

The grand opening of the new Pedi:Mani:Cure by Bastien Gonzalez at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bahrain signals a new era of luxury nail care and beauty refinement, inviting patrons to embark on a journey of rejuvenation, opulence, and impeccable wellness.