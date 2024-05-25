Ritz-Carlton Bahrain Unveils New Café Gourmandise A Haven of Luxury and Deliciousness

- Advertisement -

The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain is thrilled to announce the opening of Café Gourmandise, a charming new café within its prestigious premises. Nestled in a cozy corner, Café Gourmandise promises a delightful experience for guests seeking a touch of luxury in their daily routine.

Café Gourmandise is designed to offer a unique breakfast experience, blending elegance with comfort. Whether you’re starting your day with a quick bite or looking to savor a leisurely morning meal, Café Gourmandise caters to all tastes and preferences. From freshly brewed artisanal coffees to handcrafted pastries, every item on the menu is curated to perfection.

One of the highlights of Café Gourmandise is its signature creation, the Croffle. A delightful fusion of a croissant and a waffle, the Croffle, which originated in Ireland and was popularized in South Korea, has already become a sensation, tantalizing taste buds with its perfect balance of crispiness and flakiness.

In addition to the signature Croffle, Café Gourmandise offers an array of bespoke beverages and hors d’oeuvres, each made with the finest ingredients to ensure a gourmet experience like no other. Guests can indulge in handpicked teas, the ultimate coffee experience, and an assortment of small bites that are sure to please even the most discerning palates, from delicate Chouquettes to crusty Baguettes.

“We are thrilled to introduce Café Gourmandise to our guests at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain,” said Bernard de Villele, General Manager. “With its cozy ambiance and delectable offerings, Café Gourmandise embodies the essence of luxury and indulgence, where guests can savor artisanal coffee, exquisite pastries, and culinary creations crafted with passion and expertise.”

The latest café in the corner offers comfortable seating in pink and green plush sofas and features wood accent walls with mirrored panels. The café’s bar area boasts a sleek marble countertop and an array of glassware on display, adding a touch of elegance and prestige.

Café Gourmandise is now open daily from 8 am to 11 pm, and ready to welcome guests seeking a moment of tranquility and sophistication amidst the bustling energy of The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain. Whether you’re a visitor or a local resident, Café Gourmandise promises an unforgettable experience that will leave you craving for more.

For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, please call the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 0000, or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/bahrain. Follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram @ritzcarltonbahrain and join the conversation using #RCMemories.