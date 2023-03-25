Ritz-Carlton Celebrate the true spirit of Ramadan

- Advertisement -

Celebrate the true spirit of Ramadan this season at one of the Kingdom’s largest and most elegantly designed Ramadan tents. Bridging elements of traditional Islamic architecture with modern design, the extensive Masaya Pavilion by stc will amass into a place of opulence and grandeur as guests embark on a journey to the Land of a Million Palm Tree – Bahrain.

As the holy month of Ramadan descends onto the Kingdom, The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, in partnership with stc and in collaboration with Behbehani Brothers W.L.L, invites locals and residents alike to experience a month-long celebration highlighting a deep sense of community and purpose. Pulling out all the stops, the luxury property unveils a new tent inspired by the famous Tree of Life and Palm Dates of Bahrain. Masaya Pavilion by stc, will be an ode to culture and traditions as showcased in the interior of the venue and the wondrous selection of authentic Middle Eastern and international specialties, highlighted by local ingredients specially from Bahraini farmers and artisans.

The epicurean journey over Iftar and Ghabga features a diverse mix of Arabic and international dishes but amongst the must-have items are Ouzi, Koshary, Shawarma, Tajine, Majboos, Bahraini grills, bread and date ice cream. This year’s selection also includes Iranian dishes, paella, pizza, Bahraini kebab with pickles and sauce, tandoori meats, fresh pasta, Zaatar and Tahina-flavored ice cream, and more.

The culinary line up resembles a series of food stalls, inviting celebrants through a sensory awakening, where the pleasure of breaking the fast marries the joy of sharing lasting memories with family and friends.

“Ramadan is a time of gratitude, solidarity and generosity. It means a time of giving and sharing with the local community. We have always been a strong advocate for sustainability as well, therefore aside from reducing food wastage by donating to Conserving Bounties (Bahrain Food Bank), we will be using local ingredients and artisan products such as clay pots from the Farmers Market. Locally grown and sourced food items including fresh vegetables, honey, dates and more, will complement our grand buffet as we endeavor to serve a selection of food that is not just good for your body, but good for the earth too.”, says General Manager, Bernard de Villele.

Karim Tabbouche, CCO of stc Bahrain said: “Ramadan is a special time in Bahrain for all families and we have arranged a unique line up of activities that will bring us closer to the community and our customers. We are also pleased to continue our strategic partnership with The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain for the thirteenth consecutive year, with the aim of offering a pleasant and enjoyable Ramadan experience at the popular ‘Masaya Pavilion by stc Ramadan tent.”

“Ramadan is more than just fasting. It’s about promoting unity, understanding and community cohesion. Bentley, Lamborghini & Porsche center Bahrain, under the umbrella of Behbehani Brothers W.L.L are proud to sponsor the Masaya Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, where the community can come together to break their fast and celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan in a spirit of unity and togetherness.” Hussain Shirazi, Deputy Executive Director of Behbehani Brothers W.L.L

Step into Masaya and be entertained by a three-piece band headed by talented singer, Ali Alrasheed, daily from 9.30 pm onwards, while enjoying the legendary warmth of Arabian hospitality.

Guests are welcome to join the breaking of the fast, Iftar, from sunset to 8 p.m., for BHD 34, and the Ghabga dinner from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m, for BHD 37. A special rate is available for groups of 30 and above.

Masaya Pavilion is in partnership with stc Bahrain, and in collaboration with Behbehani Brothers W.L.L (Bentley, Lamborghini & Porsche center Bahrain)

For additional information about Masaya Pavilion by stc, please call the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 6499, or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/bahrain. Follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram @ritzcarltonbahrain and join the conversation using #RCMemories.