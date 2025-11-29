Riyadh Set to Host Riyadh Music Week 2025

The Saudi Music Commission, one of 11 sector-specific commission under the Ministry of Culture, today announced Riyadh Music Week 2025 (RMW25) due to take place on December 4th to 13th in Riyadh, a world-class celebration of music, culture, and innovation set to take place in the heart of the Kingdom. RMW25 is a platform, that brings together the music industry and partners across different sectors, serving as a catalyst for the further growth and expansion of Saudi Arabia’s music industry, bridging local and global talent.

RMW25 will feature headline partnerships with SRMG, and MDLBEAST, while mobilizing an expansive citywide program of performances, conferences, and creative community activations. With this diverse lineup, the RMW 25 platforms Riyadh as a leading dynamic hub for the Middle East’s rapidly growing creative economy.

The program will include international industry summits such as the International Music Managers Forum, Music Makers Summit, XP Music Futures, and open-call “Fringe” events with curated experiences spread across heritage sites, art districts, cafes, and hotels, designed to bring music to every corner of the city. Alongside headline performances, RMW25 will also host policy and education forums, music tech showcases, and cross-sector innovations, ensuring impact that resonates far beyond the event itself.

“Riyadh Music Week 2025 is our invitation to the world to experience the vibrant pulse of Saudi Arabia’s music landscape,” said Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Music Commission. “This platform is where global and local voices meet, from artists and producers to educators and policymakers. It embodies the spirit of cultural exchange and shared creativity that defines today’s global music scene. We welcome everyone; from schools and universities to artists, labels, and entrepreneurs, to join us in shaping a future where music connects us all.”

Riyadh Music Week 2025 is designed around four core pillars: talent, scene, impact, and innovation; that collectively aim to deliver significant, measurable outcomes for Saudi Arabia’s music sector. The platform focuses on enabling new business opportunities, advancing progressive policy, and inspiring broader community participation through accessible, music‑driven experiences that bring people together across Riyadh. By platforming Saudi talents and music and fostering cross-sector collaborations, RMW25 supports the creation of sustainable careers and lasting industry growth for artists and professionals across Saudi Arabia.

RMW25 demonstrates the commissions ongoing commitment to empower the music sector. With robust partnerships and inclusive programming, it drives skills development, year‑round creative production, and new commercial opportunities for artists and businesses, education, and a sustainable creator economy, championing cultural, social, and economic opportunities for artists, industry professionals, and communities alike.