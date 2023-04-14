Riyadh to host E3 Customer Experience Conference 2023 in May

- Advertisement -

The region’s largest CX gathering returns to discuss current advanced technologies shaping customer service goals to streamline digital workflows, increase positive experiences

The E3 Customer Experience Conference 2023, organised by Ejtemaat Saudi Arabia in partnership with Saudi CX Association, will return for its third edition on May 16-17, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This Conference stems from the Saudi Customer Experience Association’s vision to enhance knowledge and build capabilities, as well as bring balance between Arabic culture and expertise in order to develop professional cadres and enhance the capabilities of businesses in the field of customer experience.

The Conference, held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia, will feature practical strategies, tools, methods, and initiatives organisations can use to accelerate customer-centric growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving experience economy.

The two-day event will showcase regional and international CX success stories and connect 500+ delegates from the Middle Eastern CX community with recognised CX practitioners and thought leaders from across the globe. Attendees will gain insights into CX business models and best practices, explore KSA-focused CX protocol with global leaders, and discover new CX technologies and user-friendly tools.

“It is evident that the swift rise and fall of trends pose a true challenge for organisations to create an infallible plan for satisfying and retaining customers. With an overarching mission to establish the Kingdom as a CX excellence benchmark in the region, we at the Saudi CX Association look forward to welcoming the global CX community at the Conference as we work to explore and tap into the genuine potential of customer experience in ensuring the triumph of businesses and the formation of long-standing customer relationships across the Kingdom” remarked Eng. Abdullah AlGhamedi, Founder & Chairman of Saudi CX Association.

“As advanced technology continues to shape customer service goals by streamlining digital workflows and improving overall experiences, it is essential to monitor customer feedback as the ultimate measure of success for businesses throughout the Kingdom. The upcoming event will provide an opportunity for CX professionals from different industries to explore solutions and gain insights into emerging trends from CX leaders across the globe,” said Abdulaziz Alosime, General Director of Customer Experience Improvement at Riyadh Municipality and the Vice Chairman of Saudi CX Association.

Research has found that today, companies with a customer experience mindset earn 4 to 8% more revenue than their competitors. As approaches to providing excellent experience continue to change, Customers want to be served quickly and seamlessly on the first try, leaving businesses today in the search for solutions and expertise to help brands stay ahead of the curve.

In line with these developments, one of the highlights of the event will be the highly-anticipated launch of the CX Saudi Excellence Programme, to be led by the Saudi CX Association, celebrating top performers, innovative solutions, and leaders in the customer experience field. Judged by a prestigious panel, the recognition ceremony will highlight the best the industry offers and serve as a platform to honour their achievements.

“CX is quickly becoming the key differentiator between organisations’ overall brand resilience and success, which is why gatherings like the E3 Customer Experience Conference are becoming increasingly important for companies looking for effective ways to make CX a part of their organisational culture and the centre of their business plan,” said Dr. Fahad Al Twaijry, Director of Ejtemaat Events MENA LLC.

Supported by its global partners Teleperformance, Lucidya, Qualtrics, QuestionPro, New Metrics, Medallia, Survey2Connect, Sprinklr, Silah, Horváth, RayaCX, CXKsa, Taqniyat, Kinari and CXBrand, the E3 Customer Experience Conference 2023 is a must-attend event for CX professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve and deliver next-level customer experiences. Register now and secure your spot at the premier CX event of the year.

For more information and registration, visit the conference website.