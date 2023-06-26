Riyadh Vying to host world expo 2030

- Advertisement -

Saudi Arabia is making a bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh. The kingdom’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, has made a compelling case for why the kingdom is the ideal location for this international event. Speaking at the 172nd General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris, Prince Faisal highlighted the country’s unique position as a “bridge connecting north, south, east, and west”, which would make it the perfect venue for a truly inclusive gathering. He also emphasised the city’s potential to showcase global diversity and promote sustainable development, aligning with the world’s current priorities and future goals. With such a strong proposal, Riyadh Expo 2030 promises to be a landmark event that will bring together people from all corners of the globe to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and shape the future together.

In October of last year, Saudi Arabia submitted its ambitious bid to host the prestigious World Expo. Up against tough competition from Busan in South Korea and Rome in Italy, Riyadh is now eagerly anticipating the final selection, scheduled to take place this November. If selected, the city plans to host the expo from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, creating an impressive, purpose-built complex spanning an incredible six million square metres. The theme for this exciting event is “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”

Riyadh is preparing to host the 2030 World Expo, and the city has already begun work on the preparations. The expo is expected to welcome some 120 million visitors in 2030 alone, and Riyadh is confident that it has the experience and the resources to host a successful event.

“Our expo will be built by the world, for the world,” Royal Commission for Riyadh City acting chief executive Ibrahim Al-Sultan, told the assembly. “The work has already begun.”

- Advertisement -

With a rich history of constructing world-class projects and a thriving economy that places it among the top 10 globally, Riyadh is a bustling hub for finance, commerce, sports, and entertainment. Positioned perfectly to welcome visitors from all corners of the world, Riyadh is gearing up to host an Expo of epic proportions. A delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) visited Riyadh in March to evaluate its candidature, and the verdict was unanimous: Riyadh has all the necessary ingredients to host a highly successful expo. The BIE Secretary-General, Dimitri Kerkentzes, was impressed with what he saw and remarked that Riyadh has “everything needed” to deliver an outstanding expo.

Saudi Arabia has set a bold target of $3.3 trillion in investments by the end of the decade, with 30 per cent of that investment focused on the thriving city of Riyadh. This ambitious plan is part of Vision 2030, which aims to diversify and sustain the kingdom’s economy for the future. To achieve this goal, the private sector will be instrumental in organising Riyadh Expo 2030, a global platform that will provide companies with unparalleled opportunities to explore the kingdom’s potential. This expo is set to attract billions of dollars in investment, making it an essential destination for companies looking to expand their reach in the region.

Tourism is another key pillar of Vision 2030, and it will be an important part of a successful Riyadh Expo. The kingdom is planning to issue a special visa for those attending the expo, and it is hoping to attract millions of visitors from all over the world. Saudi Arabia has received the endorsement of more than 60 countries and organisations for its bid to host the 2030 World Expo. This includes China, France, Turkey, Greece, Morocco, Nigeria, Djibouti, Armenia, Cuba, Costa Rica, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Gulf Cooperation Council. World Expos are major international events that welcome tens of millions of visitors. They allow participating countries to build extraordinary pavilions, which can transform host cities for years to come. The last Expo was hosted by Dubai in 2021–2022, and the next will be held in Osaka, Japan, in 2025.

With the support of so many countries and organisations, Saudi Arabia appears very well-placed to secure its bid for 2030. The kingdom would be a worthy host for the World Expo, and it would provide a platform for Saudi Arabia to showcase its culture, its values, and its progress to the world.