RMS and the AGU Sign Agreement to Enhance Healthcare, Medical Education and Training

The Royal Medical Services (RMS) and the Arabian Gulf University (AGU) have recently signed a joint cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing healthcare in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC. The agreement was signed by Brigadier General Dr Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander the RMS, and Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of the AGU.

The agreement focuses on investing in and exchanging expertise and capabilities between the two parties to develop the health system and build healthcare professionals through education, training and scientific research.

On the occasion, Dr Shaikh Fahad emphasised the importance of the agreement in advancing cooperation to meet current and future needs in medical education, clinical studies, research, training, and support services. He highlighted the efforts of the health sector in promoting a healthy lifestyle and a better healthier future.

On his part, Dr Al Fuhaid highlighted AGU’s commitment to providing the healthcare system with competent professionals and training resources, noting that the agreement allows the university to offer advanced field training for medical students in hospitals under the RMS umbrella. He added that the university will utilise its scientific and logistical resources to support the healthcare system provided by the RMS.

Under the agreement, both parties will create a conducive environment for conducting scientific research in line with international quality standards. The RMS will train its doctors based on their research needs and leverage educational resources at the AGU, including study halls, laboratories, specialised medical centres, libraries, and training workshops. Additionally, the RMS will provide field training opportunities for AGU students at various medical facilities, offering them access to high-quality education, training, and research opportunities.