Roaming Performers Add Fun to 2025 Bahrain F1 GP

With three weeks remaining until the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025, Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) is set to offer a diverse range of attractions, ensuring an engaging experience for attendees beyond the track.

The grand prix spectacle is scheduled for April 11-13 at ‘The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East’, and the wide-ranging entertainment offerings are set to be a top draw throughout the three days of excitement in Sakhir.

A key highlight will be the roaming entertainers engaging with fans across the circuit. Performers include the Living Garden stilt-walkers, Circolation acrobats, Girlesque Band instrumentalists, Jordi the Mime Clown, and Hop Hop the acrobatic juggler.

Tickets for the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 remain available but in limited supply. Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) announced this week that all 10,500 seats in the Main Grandstand are sold out. Additionally, the Turn 1 and Beyon grandstands are over 95% booked, while only a limited number of seats remain in the University and Victory grandstands.

Fans who have yet to secure their seats are therefore urged to purchase theirs at the earliest to avoid missing out on the event. All tickets can be bought online at bahraingp.com or by calling the BIC Hotline at +973-17450000.

A limited number of hospitality packages remain available, as the Paddock Club and Corporate Lounges are fully booked. Spaces are still available in the Champions Club and The Dome by F1 Experiences, both offering exclusive experiences for the race weekend. For more information or to make a booking, contact +973-17451086.

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) is offering exclusive travel packages for international fans attending the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025. Developed in collaboration with Gulf Air Holidays and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, these packages include return flights, hotel accommodations, Grand Prix tickets, and transfers, all at competitive rates.

More information on the travel packages is available on gulfair.com/f1.

This year’s F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, under the theme “The Desert Never Sleeps”, will mark the fourth round of the 2025 FIA F1 World Championship. It will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of both F1 and national carrier and grand prix title sponsor Gulf Air.

Among the roaming acts, the Living Garden stilt walkers will bring vibrant energy with their elaborate costumes and graceful movements.

Circolation’s acrobatic performers will showcase agility and precision, engaging attendees with dynamic acrobatics performed within the crowd.

The Girlesque Band, an ensemble of instrumentalists, will deliver a diverse musical experience, blending jazz, pop, classical, and contemporary genres with a touch of elegance.

Jordi the Mime Clown will entertain audiences with expressive gestures, playful antics, and a colourful costume, creating an engaging experience for all ages.

Hop Hop, an acrobatic juggler, will captivate onlookers with high-energy performances featuring impressive juggling skills and gravity-defying acrobatics.

Beyond the roaming performers, off-track entertainment will feature a live performance by international dance music star Peggy Gou on Saturday, April 12, during the F1 weekend. All Grand Prix ticket holders can attend the concert at no additional cost.

Additionally, the globally renowned act “Circus Extreme” will perform at BIC, the popular Ferris Wheel returns, and a Kids Race Festival will feature beloved characters such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Snoopy, and Popeye Kids, alongside other spectacular shows.

BIC has also launched a special charity auction ahead of the F1 weekend to support the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF). With contributions from F1 teams and Gulf Air, the auction features a selection of exclusive F1 memorabilia and unique donations.

The auction is now live and will continue until race day on April 13. It can be accessed on mazad.app/c/87, where fans can place their online bids for the items.

For more information on the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 or other events and experiences at BIC, visit bahraingp.com, call the BIC Hotline, or follow the circuit’s social media channels.