Role of diplomacy in achieving sustainable development highlighted

Board of Trustees Chairman of Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat), Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa praised strong historical fraternal relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman. He described them as a model to emulate in fraternal relations thanks to keenness of the leaderships of both countries to further develop them within the framework of strategic and solid partnership.

Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa was speaking during a lecture he delivered at Sultan Qaboos University entitled “The Role of Diplomacy in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals”. The lecture was attended by the university’s Assistant President for International Cooperation Dr. Muna bint Fahad Al Said and officials.

Dr. Shaikh Abdullah explained that the role of diplomacy is not only limited to protecting the conventional interests of the state, but diplomatic work has developed to include contributing to achieving sustainable development, keeping pace with the rapid change in the global business environment, enhancing cooperation and trade exchange, and combating environmental degradation.

Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa reviewed the concept of diplomacy and its stages of development and areas of movement, in light of a turbulent regional situation and a changing international system. He also shed light on the emergence of the term sustainable development, and the crystallisation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which were approved by the United Nations as an international action plan to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all people. He also pointed out progress towards the concept of “smart sustainable development” to enable societies to participate in the global digital boom.

Dr. Shaikh Abdullah focused on the mutual influence between diplomacy and sustainable development through several main tracks. He indicated that diplomatic work seeks to consolidate the economic aspect in the international context by strengthening joint economic relations, attracting investments, promoting exports, and defending economic interests. He pointed out the need to find lasting and just solutions to limit environmental degradation and preserve biodiversity, stressing that diplomacy plays an active role in protecting the environment and stopping climate change.

Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa spoke about the role of diplomatic cooperation in international forums and the follow-up on the activities and meetings of the United Nations to contribute to achieving sustainable development. He expressed appreciation of the pioneering model of cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UN agencies and programmes in the framework of enhancing positive cooperation between the two sides in various fields. He said the Kingdom of Bahrain is taking steady steps in the governance of international partnerships, advancing positive cooperation frameworks with international organisations, and strengthening capacity building programmes to face common challenges.