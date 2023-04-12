Rolls-Royce Spectre Unveiled in Dubai – A Rolls-Royce First and an Electric Car Second

- Advertisement -

Effortless freedom. Visionary spirit. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai, AGMC debuts the world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupé, Spectre – a new expression of luxury and the most connected Rolls-Royce ever.

Taking centre stage in the epicentre of luxury, Spectre is a prophecy fulfilled, a spirit electrified. The start of a bold new chapter for the House of Luxury, the introduction of Spectre marks the beginning of a new era for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in the region, as the marque prepares to build only electric cars by the end of 2030. Elevating the electric motor car experience to new heights, Spectre has been conceived within the philosophy which infuses the marque, embodying the famous words of co-founder Sir Henry Royce: ‘strive for perfection in everything you do’.

A Prophecy Fulfilled. A Promise Kept

“The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration. They should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged.” – The Hon. Charles Stewart Rolls, Co-Founder, Rolls-Royce, 1900

In 1900, Rolls-Royce co-founder, Charles Rolls, prophesied an electric future for the motor car and more than 120 years later, the prophecy of its founding father has been fulfilled. Spearheaded by Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös’ promise to bring a fully-electric Rolls-Royce to market within the current decade, Charles Rolls’ prophecy and Torsten Müller-Ötvös’ promise led to a historic moment: the birth of Spectre – the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever.

Design

Spectre is the next generation of Rolls-Royce, setting a new precedent in the creation of an entirely original class of motor car, the Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé. A spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupé, Spectre is an emblem of artisanship in perfect harmony with electric technology, its visionary design reinvents timeless iconography.

Taking design inspiration from many sources including contemporary luxury yacht concepts, as the streamlined Spirit of Ecstasy leads Spectre forward with command and poise, this electric masterpiece acknowledges its forebear, the Phantom Coupé, with its generous proportions and split headlight treatment – a contemporary Rolls-Royce design tenet. Spectre’s uncompromising character is articulated through lines of sculptural purity. Its straightened form is exciting in every sense, the fender line evokes dynamism, while the waft line sharply tapers at the front creating the illusion of motion even when the car is still.

Stepping into Spectre also evokes feelings of wonder. Engulfed in supple and inviting leather, the interior draws inspiration from the timeless mystique of the night sky. With an intricate show of shooting stars, the Starlight Headliner is spellbinding whilst the Illuminated Fascia mesmerises with over 5,500 stars, a feature which took over two years to develop. Additionally, for the first time on a series production Rolls-Royce, Starlight Doors incorporating 4,796 softly illuminated ‘stars’ are available. Each ‘star’ is positioned by hand, creating a subtle sense of motion within Spectre’s cabin.

Alongside the stunning illuminated surfaces, Spectre is equipped with a completely redesigned digital architecture of luxury named SPIRIT, presented in quintessential Rolls-Royce style. The digital extension of the Architecture of Luxury, SPIRIT sets a new precedent for how technology and luxury are married with automotive excellence, not only managing the motor car’s functions, but also seamlessly integrating into the marque’s Whispers application, allowing clients to interact with their car remotely, and receive live information curated by the marque’s luxury intelligence specialists.

The proportional demands of Spectre’s scale required Rolls-Royce to embolden its wheel strategy. Spectre is the first production two-door coupé to be equipped with 23-inch wheels in almost one hundred years.

All-Aluminium Architecture of Luxury

Built on Rolls-Royce’s Architecture of Luxury, which was conceived from the very start with electric drive in mind, Spectre is the most powerful and most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever created, with every line of its body sculpted for ultimate grace and performance.

The Architecture of Luxury has been perfectly tailored to integrate Rolls-Royce’s electric powertrain into Spectre, enabling ideal battery placement within the floor plan. The mechanical setup has been honed over countless hours of specialised testing, including in Dubai, and ensures a truly optimal ride quality. Coupled with the planar suspension, Spectre delivers Rolls-Royce’s hallmark ‘Magic Carpet Ride’ – an unparalleled driving experience that leaves you spellbound.

Digital Engineering

Intuitive, perceptive, and sharp, Spectre is the most connected Rolls-Royce the marque has ever conceived. With 141,200 ender-receiver functions, 7 kilometres of cabling, and over 25,000 sub-functions, Spectre is able to process complex data and exchange information with unparalleled ease. In harnessing this new processing power, the marque’s engineers have created unparalleled levels of detail, refinement and effortlessness, whilst ensuring continuity of the Rolls-Royce experience, thus ensuring Spectre is without any doubt a Rolls-Royce first and an electric car second. Spectre offers over ten driver assistance systems – each a manifestation of this advanced intelligence – that accommodate the driver for a smooth and safe journey.

Positioning Rolls-Royce’s entrance into the electric world as a stamp of leadership, Spectre converges the worlds of electrification and Rolls-Royce, heralding the beginning of an all-electric era for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.